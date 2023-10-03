Why the best in tech advertise on TechCentral

TechCentral is South Africa’s leading business technology publication. It serves a large and growing audience of real IT decision makers in both the private and public sector.

That’s why leading South African and international technology brands have partnered – and continue to partner – with TechCentral to reach our unique and valuable readers. And TechCentral offers a range of options, tailored to your company’s marketing objectives and budget.

These options range from traditional banner advertising to guaranteed content exposure in the form of expertly written promoted articles to market-leading technology shows and podcasts.

The publication, which has seen massive readership growth in 2023 – cementing its market leadership position in business technology news – remains committed to serving its audience with South Africa’s best technology journalism.

We supplement this with our market-leading interview shows, the TechCentral Show (TCS) and TCS+, offering our readers and viewers fascinating insights from leaders in the tech field in South Africa and further afield.

TechCentral means B2B

Our recent reader survey shows that:

More than half of our hundreds of thousands of regular monthly readers are directly responsible for or are involved in their companies’ technology buying decisions;

Nine in 10 of our tech-savvy readers advise family and friends about technology buying decisions; and

More than a third (36.1%) work in organisations that employ more than a thousand people — a key target market for ICT vendors and solution providers.

Interesting in learning more? Please contact Natalie Kock, who can assist you with our rate card and provide you with details of the myriad ways your company can partner with TechCentral for the very best marketing exposure and business growth. — (c) 2023 NewsCentral Media