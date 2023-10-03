Fortinet joins United Nations Global Compact

Fortinet, the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, has joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) initiative, a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation, and disclosure of responsible business practices.

Addressing societal challenges such as climate change, the rise of cybercrime and the long-term impacts of the pandemic require engagement and collaboration between the private sector, NGOs and governments. Fortinet is committed to doing its part in contributing to just, safe and sustainable societies. As a testament to our commitment, we are delighted to be members of the United Nations Global Compact [UNGC], standing alongside thousands of leaders worldwide. We openly pledge to drive sustainable business practices in accordance with the UNGC’s Ten Principles and to support the United Nations sustainable development goals. — Fortinet senior vice president and global head of sustainability Barbara Maigret

The UN Global Compact calls on companies to align their operations and strategies with 10 universally accepted principles (known as the Ten Principles) in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues represented in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative, with over 15 000 organisations and 3 000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries.

By joining the UN Global Compact, Fortinet is committing not only to sustainable practices, but to enhancing transparency. Participation in the UN Global Compact requires companies to report yearly on their commitment to the universal sustainability principles and development goals. Through its sustainability materiality assessment, Fortinet has identified the following six UN development goals where the company can have an impact: gender equality (5), affordable and clean energy (7), decent work and economic growth (8), reduced inequalities (10), climate action (13), and quality education (4).

Building on Fortinet’s corporate social responsibility initiatives

Fortinet’s approach to ethical and responsible business practices is based on a strong corporate governance structure and high ethical standards to preserve the trust of its employees, customers, partners and stakeholders. Its board of directors reviews its governance practices to ensure they are appropriate. Fortinet has a cross-functional ethics committee that takes specific action to ensure a culture of ethics and integrity.

Programmes are in place to ensure awareness and compliance of Fortinet’s employees, suppliers, and partners with all company policies, codes of conduct, principles and values such as anti-corruption, conflict minerals, human rights, modern slavery and whistleblowing. As an example of a recent initiative, Fortinet established a third-party risk management committee in 2023 to review and further enhance the company’s anti-corruption programme.

Additionally, regarding the environment, Fortinet focuses on addressing climate change impacts and minimising the environmental footprint of its solutions, operations and broader value chain. The company aims to achieve net zero for its scope 1 and scope 2 emissions by 2030 by focusing on its own offices, warehouses and data centres globally and has publicly committed to the science-based target initiative. Fortinet also minimises its environmental impacts by making its products more efficient in terms of power consumption, space occupation and cooling needs.

The company’s environmental sustainability efforts are also reflected in its product innovation and manufacturing standards, the work done in extending the lifespan of its products by increasing repair, reconditioning and material recycling, and the support of environmental policies and regulations.