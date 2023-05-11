Best power banks for charging on the go

For today’s hybrid workforces, power banks have become essential. These portable devices can be used to recharge electronic equipment such as smartphones, tablets and laptops when there is no access to power.

Despite the advancements in modern batteries, heavy use can drain most devices’ charge in less than a day, and it can be enormously frustrating to forget to charge your phone before leaving the house or when going on a long trip. Carrying a power bank with you can be a lifesaver in these situations, particularly in South Africa, where load shedding has become a daily reality.

A device for every user

Power banks with a capacity of around 10 000mAh can charge the average phone twice before running out of power, and they are small and easy to carry. For business users, those who travel a lot, or even individuals who need to charge more than one device at a time, there are 20 000mAh options. Most power banks can fit into a backpack, handbag or pocket without causing any inconvenience.

With a power bank, users can recharge their devices on the go without needing to find an electrical outlet. This is particularly useful while stuck in an airport, during load shedding, or simply when a device’s battery is low and there’s nowhere to charge it.

Much like all batteries, there is a limit to a power bank’s lifespan. And technology also advances, so obsolescence becomes a consideration. Rummaging through a drawer, you may come across an old 1 000mAh power bank that was sufficient to charge a phone a decade ago. However, technology has come a long way since then, and modern power banks have become an essential item in our daily lives.

Today, power banks come in different sizes and capacities, and certain models are able to provide multiple charges for a device. But not all power banks are created equal. There will always be tradeoffs when it comes to cost versus higher specs, and size versus the ability to charge multiple devices.

Unmatched performance, unrivalled reliability

This is where Xiaomi’s range of power banks really shine, as they offer unmatched performance, while still being lightweight, portable and powerful. They offer fast charge capabilities, ranging from 10W for the everyday user, all the way to 50W for the professional with multiple devices. Best of all, every device offers the same unrivalled reliability at a price point that people can afford.

For users whose charging needs go beyond laptops, tablets and phones, and who want to be able to charge less power-hungry accessories such as smart watches, bands or Bluetooth headsets, the full Xiaomi range supports low-current charging to keep these devices powered up without damaging them.

Which Xiaomi is right for you?

Delving into the range, the Redmi 10 000mAh 10W Power Bank – VXN4305GL – is ideal for users who want a small and lightweight power bank with 10W fast charge capabilities at a compelling price. This model has a 10 000mAh capacity as well as a lithium-polymer battery, comes with type-C and micro-USB input ports, and can fully recharge within seven-and-a-half hours. It boasts dual USB output ports, can charge up to two devices simultaneously and comes with a micro-USB cable.

Next on the list, the Redmi 20 000mAh 18W Fast Charge Power Bank – VXN4304GL – was designed for customers who are looking for a reliable power bank with slightly faster (18W) fast-charge capabilities. This model offers double the capacity at 20 000mAh, a Li-polymer battery, type-C and micro-USB input ports, and can also fully recharge in seven-and-a-half hours. It also has dual USB output ports, and can manage two devices at once. It, too, comes with a micro-USB cable.

Then there’s the Xiaomi 10 000mAh 22.5W Fast Charge Power Bank – BHR5884GL – which is aimed at users who are after a reliable power bank with higher (22.5W) Fast Charge capabilities for users who need to charge up to three devices, and do this regularly. It features 10 000mAh capacity, it has a Li-polymer battery, and a type-C input port. It can fully recharge in a mere 4.5 hours, and has dual USB and type-C output ports, enabling it to charge up to three devices at once. It comes standard with a type-C cable.

Compact, lightweight, powerful

For versatile customers who are looking for an ultra-compact and lightweight power bank that features 22.5W Fast Charge capabilities, the Xiaomi 10 000mAh 22.5W Fast Charge Power Bank 3 – BHR4412GL – has 10 000mAh capacity, a Li-polymer battery, as well as both type-C and micro-USB input ports. This power bank can fully recharge in only three-and-a-half hours and can also charge up to three devices simultaneously. This is ideal for users who need an ultra-compact and lightweight device, as it weighs only 200g and can fit in the palm of a hand. It comes standard with a type-C cable.

Xiaomi hasn’t forgotten the professional user either. In fact, the Xiaomi 20 000mAh 50W Fast Charge Power Bank – BHR5121GL – was designed with professionals who need 50W Fast Charge capabilities. These users might have to spend hours without power or travel frequently for business, and need to keep devices charged up even when abroad, in airports, or on trains. It has a 20 000mAh capacity, a Li-polymer battery, and a type-C input port. It recharges completely in four-and-a-half hours, features dual USB and type-C output ports, and can also charge certain notebooks and MacBooks. It comes with a type-C cable.

Xiaomi’s range of high-quality, fast-charging power banks are designed with every user’s needs in mind. Whether they’re looking for an everyday, on-the-go solution or for something that is a better match to a professional schedule, Xiaomi has a power bank in its range that won’t break the bank. Xiaomi power banks are available from Takealot and Makro.