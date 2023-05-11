R300-million bonanza for FNB Connect rewards customers

FNB Connect, one of South Africa’s leading mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), has rewarded FNB and RMB Private Bank customers with over R300-million worth of free data and voice minutes in the first half of the 2023 financial year. This is part of its ongoing commitment to providing more value to FNB and RMB Private Bank customers who use its services, helping them save on their telecommunications bills.

Roughly 70% of FNB Connect customers are on top-up plans, a good choice for those who want flexibility and control without the risk of bill shock. Customers can activate SIM spend limit, a feature that allows them to have the flexibility to apply a tailored manageable spending limit, giving them even more control to manage their account and usage. This is a great way to help customers stay in control of their spending each month and avoid expensive surprise bills at a later stage. The numbers demonstrate that the overwhelming majority of usage is from in-bundle. One of its flagships, Talk Max top-up plans, offers customers a savings of up to 70% on their telco bills, with a monthly cost of only R325 compared to some providers that charge up to R1 000 for similar plans. Talk Max offers unlimited talk time, 50MB of data and 50 SMS every month.

Lytania Johnson, CEO of FNB personal segment, said: “Telecommunications play a critical role in the lives of our customers, as it enables them to stay connected with friends and family, access information and financial services, and conduct business anywhere at any time. Over the years, we’ve been digitising access to telecommunications services, and FNB Connect services are now available on the same platform that our banking customers use, through channels such as the FNB App. We believe that FNB Connect provides the best value to our customers for managing both their lifestyles and business interests.”

According to Ashwin Gobind, chief operating officer for FNB Connect, “offering customers a single trusted entry point such as the FNB App to access affordable data, voice minutes, smart devices, and manage their month-to-month telecoms spend is one of the key differentiators for FNB Connect. In addition, our customers also get proactive offers on the FNB App because our integration into the bank’s platform helps us better understand their needs and financial behaviour. These are only a few examples of the innovations we have introduced over the years to add value to our customers’ lives. We’re delighted to see more and more FNB and RMB Private Bank customers choosing FNB Connect as their mobile telecommunications provider of choice.”

FNB Connect has been recognised as the digital MNVO of the year by the Global MVNO Awards. The award is a glowing endorsement of FNB Connect, which has harnessed the bank’s world-class digital and gamification platforms to bring helpful and cost-effective communications to customers.

