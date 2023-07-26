Big update coming to Threads this week

Meta Platforms’ Threads, which earlier this month became the fastest technology platform to reach 100 million users, is adding four new features, including a much-requested chronological timeline.

Threads, competitor to Elon Musk’s newly rebranded X (previously Twitter), is getting four new features this week. The team announced the update in a blog post on Tuesday.

“We heard ya. We’re introducing a few new features this week,” said the team.

Users can now curate their feeds by switching between two separate views, “for you” and “following”. The “following” feed is controlled by algorithms, while the “for you” feed shows posts from accounts that a user follows in reverse chronological order.

Additional features include improved translation capability, a new “follow” button and an “approve all” button for multiple follow requests.

Communication from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Instagram head Adam Mosseri suggests the Threads team is focused on giving users what they want.

Power users are hoping that the Threads team is just as responsive about their request for desktop capability. Mosseri gave his reassurance about a web version in a post on Tuesday, saying: “We are already working on it.” — © 2023 NewsCentral Media