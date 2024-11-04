Bookmarks | I tried ChatGPT Search and now I might never Google again

These are the articles, videos and more that caught the attention of TechCentral’s editorial team in the past 24 hours.

I tried ChatGPT Search and now I might never Google again: After testing ChatGPT Search, the experience feels faster, ad-free, accurate and conversational, allowing context to carry over between queries, according to this report. Unlike Google’s ad-laden results, ChatGPT provides concise summaries and reputable sources, creating a refreshing alternative to traditional search. While Google’s tools are unmatched, ChatGPT’s seamless, interactive approach hints at a promising shift in search dynamics. Read more on TechRadar . DM

Concerns grow in Washington over Intel: Concerns are growing in Washington about Intel’s future, as the chip maker struggles despite projected Chips Act funds and recent cost-cutting efforts. Policymakers view Intel as strategically essential, especially amid US-China tech competition. Read more on Semafor . DM

Elon Musk built an army of pro-Trump extremists to spread voter fraud conspiracy theories: Elon Musk’s X has fuelled election conspiracy theories, promoting unverified claims via America PAC’s “Election Integrity Community” group. Musk has poured substantial funds into supporting Trump, while promoting rhetoric questioning election integrity and urging aggressive policies against opposing officials. The flood of disinformation, aimed at sowing doubt about election legitimacy, is expected to escalate ahead of Tuesday’s historic vote. Read more on Gizmodo . DM

Rolls-Royce Spectre review: the ultimate electric experience: The all-electric Rolls-Royce Spectre combines luxury with cutting-edge EV technology. Priced from US$420 000 (R7.5-million), its 430kW, 428km range, and unique, otherworldly acceleration sound elevate the driving experience. While some features borrow from BMW, its opulent interior and calm, responsive handling make it a standout, if high-cost, entry into ultra-luxury EVs. Read more on The Verge . DM

Why it costs India so little to reach the Moon and Mars: India recently approved a slew of space projects with a budget of $2.7-billion. Included in the scope are a moon mission, sending an orbiter to Venus, initiating construction of a space station, and the design and build of a new “heavy duty” rocket. How is India able to venture into space so economically? Read the story on BBC News . NN

Intel says integrating RAM into Lunar Lake SoC was a mistake, might abandon desktop GPUs again: Intel Lunar Lake mobile CPUs controversially integrated system memory into the system-on-chip (SoC), preventing users from installing additional RAM. The company now partially blames the decision for its latest disastrous earnings report. Furthermore, Intel’s restructuring plans might involve downsizing or ceasing development of its Arc desktop GPUs. More on TechSpot . TS

Google Search’s ‘udm=14’ trick lets you kill AI search for good: The method for killing AI search is defaulting to the new “web” search filter, which Google recently launched as a way to search the web without Google’s alpha-quality AI junk. Find out more on Ars Technica . TS

Amazing new inventions that are on another level: From electronic bees to space habitats and ammonia-powered AI-controlled ships, these are the latest inventions showing how new technology is positively impacting a variety of industries. Watch the video by Future Tech on YouTube . NN