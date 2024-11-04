Council shake-up at Icasa

The four-year terms of four councillors at Icasa have ended, though two of the councillors may soon return to the communications regulator’s decision-making board.
Icasa said on Monday that Yolisa Kedama, Charley Lewis, Peter Zimri and Luthando Mkumatela have made significant contributions to the authority and the ICT sector more broadly.
“The councillors have played an instrumental role in advancing Icasa’s mandate, championing initiatives that have shaped the trajectory of digital connectivity in South Africa,” Icasa said in a statement.
“Among their many achievements, Icasa conducted an historic auction of the [broadband] radio frequency spectrum, successfully licensing spectrum for 5G, which has enabled faster connectivity and supported economic growth.”
Lewis and Mkumatela could return to the Icasa council soon as they are among 20 candidates who have been shortlisted by parliament for interviews.
Shortlisted
Other than Lewis and Mkumatela, the shortlisted candidates are:
- Former Broadband Infraco CEO Andrew Matseke
- Former SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe
- Mandisa Khumalo
- Thsifhiwa Maumela
- Dick Sono
- Cassandra Gabriel
- Demetrios Martinis
- Mathibela Selepe
- Neil John Croft
- Jean-Pierre Murray-Kline
- Ndivhoniswani Tshidzumba
- Thabiso Thukani
- Mpho Primus
- Karabo Mohale
- Melusi Mthethwa
- Mariza Jurgens
- Zintle Dyantyi-Zwakala
- Lydia Tsebe
According to an Icasa spokeswoman, Kedama’s term ended 13 September. Zimri and Lewis saw their terms end on 28 October, while Mkutamela’s last day was on 4 November. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media
