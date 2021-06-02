Britain's BT Group dumps Sekunjalo as BEE partner - TechCentral

Britain’s BT Group – formerly British Telecom – has terminated its relationship with Iqbal Survé’s Sekunjalo Group, ending its longstanding relationship with Sekunjalo-controlled Ayo Technology Solutions.

In a terse statement on Wednesday, BT hit out at Sekunjalo over what it called the “misrepresentation of facts to parliament’s standing committee on finance made by representatives of the Sekunjalo Group”.

As a result of these comments, BT “initiated the process of terminating its relationship with the Sekunjalo Group”, it said. “BT will be exploring alternative options to meet its black economic empowerment obligations.” — (c) 2021 NewsCentral Media