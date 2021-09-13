Businesses want South Africa removed from UK Covid red list

Dozens of companies have appealed to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ease restrictions on travel from Southern Africa that are hampering trade.

The limits on movement are jeopardising the competitive advantage the UK has, which stems from its historical, cultural and economic links with Africa, the businesses said in a letter sent Monday by lobby group Business Leadership South Africa. The South African units of companies including BMW, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Old Mutual and TotalEnergies were among the signatories.

“As Britain looks to develop new trading relationships around the world, we would urge you to reassess the restrictions placed on Southern Africa, which frustrate trade and impact the life chances of millions of people who depend on travel for business, education, sport and cultural exchange,” they said.

South Africa’s tourism industry contributes about 4% to GDP

The letter adds to pleas by the South African government and South Africans living in the UK urging Johnson’s administration to remove the country from its travel red list, which requires visitors from that nation to stay in quarantine for 10 days and undergo mandatory Covid-19 testing.

South Africa’s tourism industry contributes about 4% to GDP, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council. The sector has been hit hard by travel restrictions imposed by countries including the UK that are its main source markets. Statistics South Africa reported in April that foreign arrivals dropped by 71% between 2019 and 2020.

Other Southern African countries on the UK’s red list include Angola, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe. — Reported by S’thembile Cele, (c) 2021 Bloomberg LP