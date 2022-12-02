Cabinet appoints new CEO for Sita

Cabinet has appointed Bongani Andy Mabaso as new CEO of the State IT Agency (Sita), government’s centralised IT buying and services arm.

Mabaso is currently a CIO at Standard Bank Group, according to his LinkedIn profile. His portfolio includes “digital and customer journeys” for the banking group.

He has been with Standard Bank for a little over three years. He was previously an executive research manager in Transnet’s engineering division, where he also held the roles of principal engineer for software design and senior engineer.

Mabaso’s appointment is subject to verification of his qualifications and his attaining the necessary security clearances.

Mabaso is the first permanent CEO of the IT agency since the resignation in 2019 of Setumo Mohapi, who later joined Dimension Data and who is now on sabbatical, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Since Sita’s inception in the late 1990s, the agency has had an exceptionally high turnover of leaders. It has also been the site of significant corruption over the years, some of which Mohapi unpacked in this December 2017 podcast interview with TechCentral.

ITWeb reported Mabaso’s appointment earlier on Friday. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media