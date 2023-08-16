Cell C finance chief Lerato Pule quits

Less than a year after taking the reins from Zaf Mahomed as chief financial officer of Cell C, Lerato Pule has resigned from the mobile operator.

In a statement on Wednesday, Cell C confirmed Pule’s resignation, saying she is leaving “to take up another opportunity”.

“Over the next few months, she will continue to deliver on critical financial matters,” the company said. Prior to joining Cell C, Pule was CFO of Telkom’s small and medium enterprise segment. She is a chartered accountant.

On her watch, Pule helped finalise Cell C’s recent recapitalisation, led by its largest shareholder, JSE-listed Blue Label Telecoms. She has also led audits of prior financial years (2018 to 2020), agreed to in terms of the recap deal.

The 2021 and 2022 historic audits will soon be completed “to ensure the timely delivery of the complete annual financial statements for these years”, Cell C said.

The company said Pule’s influence “extended beyond traditional financial reporting, as she has played a crucial role in building a strong finance team and advancing our finance function into the realm of analytics”.

Cell C said it will now begin the process of identifying a suitable successor. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media