Cell C prepaid broadband deals rejigged – R45 for 4GB

Cell C’s popular prepaid broadband bundles, which its largest shareholder Blue Label Telecoms this week singled out as a strong growth area for the mobile operator, has rejigged the plans, and is now offering 2GB of data for R45 (plus 2GB for use late at night).

The company’s Home Connecta Flexi Data and Voice Bundles now offer 100GB of data (plus 100GB of late-night data) for R389, while a 1TB plan costs R899. Data validity is 30 days on all plans except the most basic R45-for-2GB/2GB option.

“Cell C launched the Home Connecta Flexi (HCF) in March 2021 as an LTE prepaid broadband solution for customers needing on-the-go Internet access at affordable prices with no monthly commitment,” the company said. It has now signed up more than a million users.

“We realised that some of our customers needed a more affordable entry point into Home Connecta Flexi, while others needed slightly more data each month. We have created bundles to cater for these needs while remaining the most competitively priced in the broadband category,” said Cell C chief commercial officer Simo Mkhize in a statement. — (c) 2022 NewsCentral Media

New HCF Data Bundle range

Bundle Anytime + night data Price Validity 4GB 2GB + 2GB R45 14 days 12GB 6GB + 6GB R89 30 days 20GB 10GB + 10GB R139 30 days 50GB 25GB + 25GB R169 30 days 80GB 40GB + 40GB R189 30 days 200GB 100GB + 100GB R389 30 days 400GB 200GB + 200GB R699 30 days 1TB 1000GB R899 30 days

New HCF Voice + Data Bundle range