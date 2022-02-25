Cell C prepaid broadband deals rejigged – R45 for 4GB

Cell C’s popular prepaid broadband bundles, which its largest shareholder Blue Label Telecoms this week singled out as a strong growth area for the mobile operator, has rejigged the plans, and is now offering 2GB of data for R45 (plus 2GB for use late at night).
The company’s Home Connecta Flexi Data and Voice Bundles now offer 100GB of data (plus 100GB of late-night data) for R389, while a 1TB plan costs R899. Data validity is 30 days on all plans except the most basic R45-for-2GB/2GB option.
“Cell C launched the Home Connecta Flexi (HCF) in March 2021 as an LTE prepaid broadband solution for customers needing on-the-go Internet access at affordable prices with no monthly commitment,” the company said. It has now signed up more than a million users.
“We realised that some of our customers needed a more affordable entry point into Home Connecta Flexi, while others needed slightly more data each month. We have created bundles to cater for these needs while remaining the most competitively priced in the broadband category,” said Cell C chief commercial officer Simo Mkhize in a statement. — (c) 2022 NewsCentral Media
New HCF Data Bundle range
|Bundle
|Anytime + night data
|Price
|Validity
|4GB
|2GB + 2GB
|R45
|14 days
|12GB
|6GB + 6GB
|R89
|30 days
|20GB
|10GB + 10GB
|R139
|30 days
|50GB
|25GB + 25GB
|R169
|30 days
|80GB
|40GB + 40GB
|R189
|30 days
|200GB
|100GB + 100GB
|R389
|30 days
|400GB
|200GB + 200GB
|R699
|30 days
|1TB
|1000GB
|R899
|30 days
New HCF Voice + Data Bundle range
|Bundle
|Anytime + night data
|Voice
|Price
|Validity
|4GB + 40 min
|2GB + 2GB
|20 any net +
20 on net
|R59
|30 days
|10GB + 60min
|5GB + 5GB
|30 any +
30 on net
|R99
|30 days
|20GB + 90 min
|10GB + 10GB
|60 any +
30 on net
|R199
|30 days