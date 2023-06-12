CloudZA supports South African start-ups with AWS

CloudZA, a leading cloud system integrator and services provider, is excited to announce its efforts to assist start-up organisations in South Africa by leveraging the power of Amazon Web Services (AWS) to optimise their cloud journeys.

CloudZA is currently an advanced tier AWS partner and is currently working towards achieving premier tier partner status.

The three African countries with the strongest start-up presence are South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya. CloudZA will focus on the South African market initially as the demand for modernisation is high and CloudZA’s geographical location is ideal for working closely with the Cape Town start-up community.

Start-ups face unique challenges in harnessing the full potential of cloud technology

As the demand for cloud computing continues to grow, start-ups face unique challenges in harnessing the full potential of cloud technology. CloudZA recognises these challenges and aims to bridge the gap by partnering with AWS to deliver tailored solutions to start-ups in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

CloudZA actively supports start-ups in the education, healthcare, private and public sectors allowing them to scale on-demand and failover quickly in the case of disaster. CloudZA also assists start-up ISVs by utilising the reach to a global audience.

AWS, a global leader in cloud infrastructure, has been actively supporting the development of the South African IT ecosystem. With their investment in local data centres and commitment to fostering innovation, AWS plays a crucial role in enabling start-ups to scale and succeed in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. AWS data centres are powered by a redundant solar solution, allowing customers to meet strict compliance and regulation requirements while utilising a resilient, secure and highly available cloud environment.

Obligations

To elaborate on AWS’s data privacy and sovereignty considerations, AWS recognises the importance of complying with the Popi Act and provides a range of services and resources to help customers meet their obligations under this law.

AWS data privacy and sovereignty considerations:

Data processing addendum (DPA): AWS offers a data processing addendum that includes standard contractual clauses that customers can use to comply with the requirements of the POPI Act. This DPA outlines the responsibilities of both AWS as the data processor and the customer as the data controller;

Through CloudZA’s collaboration with AWS, start-up organisations in Cape Town and Johannesburg now gain access to the robust suite of AWS services, along with specialised support and resources offered through the AWS start-up programmes. These programmes provide access to valuable benefits such as credits, training and technical expertise.

By leveraging AWS services and start-up programmes, CloudZA empowers start-ups to accelerate their growth and achieve operational excellence. “CloudZA is thrilled to be at the forefront of driving innovation and growth within the Cape Town start-up community,” said Jonathan Oaker, CloudZA CEO. “Our collaboration with AWS enables us to provide start-ups with holistic cloud solutions, coupled with comprehensive support and technical expertise. We are committed to helping start-ups leverage the power of AWS and make the most of their cloud journey.”

Tailored

CloudZA offers a range of cloud services tailored to the specific needs of start-up organisations. Since CloudZA is a start-up organisation itself, it has a deep understanding of the challenges faced by start-ups and will work hard to assist in architecting scalable, secure and cost-efficient cloud solutions. A team of certified cloud experts provides guidance and support throughout the cloud migration process, ensuring a seamless transition and optimal utilisation of AWS services.

By leveraging CloudZA’s expertise and AWS technology, start-up organisations in Cape Town and Johannesburg can focus on their core business objectives while enjoying the benefits of a robust and flexible cloud infrastructure.

AWS start-up programme offerings:

AWS start-up loft accelerator

For start-ups in the early-stage, pre-seed phase

10-week customisable program, exposing start-up teams to AWS technologies, relevant use cases, and a global network of investors and solutions architects.

AWS start-up loft accelerator participants are eligible for AWS activate credits.

AWS jumpstart

For start-ups in the seed phase

Start-ups that have already identified key AWS services and use cases that they require.

Partner-led programs, allowing CloudZA to build with your internal teams.

AWS start-up migration programme

Start-up assess phase

Start-up migrate/modernise phase

Note: AWS takes no equity in the above-mentioned programmes – depending on the specific programme, customers will be eligible for accessible funding in the form of partner cash or AWS credits.

For more information about CloudZA and its AWS solutions, visit www.cloudza.io, e-mail hello@cloudza.co.za, phone 0861 500 700, WhatsApp 021 2500 600 or connect on LinkedIn. Please feel free to contact the business engagements team and schedule a discovery session to discuss your future cloud initiatives, current IT concerns and business goals. Follow the CloudZA LinkedIn page to get up-to-date information on upcoming events aimed at assisting start-ups in Cape Town and Johannesburg.