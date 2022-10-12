Collin Govender to lead key Altron unit

JSE-listed technology group Altron has appointed Collin Govender to the role of MD of its Altron Systems Integration business.

The move comes as newly appointed group CEO Werner Kapp – who recently joined Altron from Dimension Data, where he was CEO of the Africa and Middle East operation – moves to “reshape” the group’s digital transformation business.

Govender, who joined the Altron stable in 2017 as group executive for shared services, was previously MD of Altron Karabina, where he led a turnaround effort. His appointment to Altron Systems Integration is with immediate effect.

“Over the past 18 months, he has successfully managed to turn around this business (Altron Karabina). In his new role, he will retain oversight of Altron Karabina, putting an operational structure in place to ensure the continued growth trajectory of the business,” Altron said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Govender drove the restructuring of Altron Karabina to simplify the operating model and renegotiated troubled contracts to bring it back to profitability yielding 47% growth in revenue and 200% in operating income in the last financial year,” it said. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media

