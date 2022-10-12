Load shedding to be reduced to stage 1 on Friday

Eskom will reduce this week’s relatively mild stage-2 rotational power cuts even further by Friday, with it appearing possible that another load shedding-free weekend might lie ahead.

Since Monday, Eskom has been implementing stage-2 load shedding between 4pm and midnight to cope with increased demand during the evening peak amid a shortage of generating capacity.

This will continue on Wednesday and Thursday during the same eight-hour windows, but will then be reduced to stage 1 on Friday, also only between 4pm and midnight.

“To the extent possible, Eskom will endeavour to limit load shedding to nighttime to have a minimal impact on the economy and population,” the state-owned utility said in a statement on Wednesday.

It promised to provide a further update on Friday afternoon. — (c) 2022 NewsCentral Media

