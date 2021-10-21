Compliance vs data protection: A wedding or a war?

Kris Budnik oversees cybersecurity across all channels at First National Bank. He joins this third episode in an Ava Security series of podcasts to talk about compliance versus data protection.

The conversation, however, covers a wide range of topics, including what’s involved in running a security team for a large bank.

Budnick also provides tips on responding to security incidents and who should be involved and touches on the role of users and security engineers – both of whom need to work in tandem.

As he says in the podcast, security does not happen in isolation.

Don’t miss the discussion!

Watch the video

Listen to the audio

