Compliance vs data protection: A wedding or a war?

Kris Budnik oversees cybersecurity across all channels at First National Bank. He joins this third episode in an Ava Security series of podcasts to talk about compliance versus data protection.
The conversation, however, covers a wide range of topics, including what’s involved in running a security team for a large bank.
Budnick also provides tips on responding to security incidents and who should be involved and touches on the role of users and security engineers – both of whom need to work in tandem.
As he says in the podcast, security does not happen in isolation.
Don’t miss the discussion!
Watch the video
Listen to the audio
How to subscribe to TechCentral’s podcasts
There are many ways to enjoy TechCentral’s podcasts, beyond simply streaming them from the website. The best way is by subscribing to them using an app on your phone, allowing you to listen in the car (via Bluetooth), at the gym or wherever you happen to be. Use the links below to subscribe:
- Pocket Casts (audio)
- Spotify (audio)
- Google Podcasts (audio)
- RSS
- YouTube (our main editorial channel — video)
- YouTube promoted (our promoted content channel — video)
TechCentral podcasts are governed by a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) licence. — (c) 2021 NewsCentral Media
- This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned