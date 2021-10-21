Don’t miss this live webinar on South Africa’s smart city revolution

Building cities that are safe, prosperous, streamlined and resident-centric is not a new concept. Since ancient Rome, rulers have sought to introduce technologies that will increase economic activity (all roads lead to…), productivity (aqueducts), health (water drainage systems), safety and efficiency of communication.

Today, available technologies mean imagination and budget are the only constraints to what can be achieved. Here, too, as a developing nation, we have the opportunity to leapfrog expensive or ill-conceived learning curves, and realise extraordinary wins, much like we did with our mobile telecommunications networks.

Join TechCentral, CommScope and special guest Kevin Govender, ERP and CIO programme leader at Deloitte, as we examine the smart city opportunity for South Africa; what can be learnt from successes (and failures) of implementations globally; and where, and how, new technology will impact life, governance, the economy, education, and health and safety.

Thursday, 28 October 2021

10am to 11am

Register here

This live webinar is not-to-be-missed event for public sector decision makers, implementation partners, advisors and analysts who need exposure to the opportunity and the risks of undertaking the ambitious task of transforming South Africa’s urban environments.

“While somewhat daunting to evaluate,” says Riaan Graham, enterprise sales director at CommScope sub-Saharan Africa, “embracing and investing in smart city infrastructure is no longer theoretical. We no longer have the luxury of ‘one day’ in a country comprising a 68% urban population, many of whom do not have access to basic services. Smart cities, when implemented well, address these and other challenges – and if South Africa wishes to claim her space on the world stage, it’s a journey we need to embark on.”

This webinar will focus on:

Case studies, which highlight sectors in which smart cities thrive

Cautionary tales

Economic evaluation, funding and ROI

Introductory technologies with big impact – phasing in for maximum gains

Advice and next steps

Space is limited to 100 seats, and we are expecting an over-subscription to this event. Please register early to avoid disappointment.

We look forward to hosting you on the day.