Dell Precision 3560 Mobile Workstation from Pinnacle – The power is in the details

Pinnacle Micro is pleased to announce the local availability of the Dell Precision 3560 Mobile Workstation, the technology giant’s new 15-inch entry-level mobile workstation.

Redesigned with Dell’s AI-based optimisation, next-generation processors and Nvidia graphics, the Precision 3560 enables premium productivity, at a price that won’t break the budget.

The Precision 3560 Mobile Workstation comes with Windows 10 Pro or Ubuntu for a PC experience that is smooth, seamless and versatile — one that is as powerful as it is intelligent. In fact, Dell’s built-in AI platform learns how users work and adapts to create a smarter, more personalised experience for them.

Designed for performance, the workstation is fitted with Intel’s latest Core 11th-generation processors, offering the performance and reliability users need to power all their ideas.

For the more creative user, the Dell Precision 3560 Mobile Workstation, features professional graphics and memory, and working in 2D or entry-level 3D CAD is easy with up to 2GB of next generation Nvidia graphics. Moreover, users can stay in their workflow with up to 64GB of 3 200MHz high-speed memory.

The 3560 offers plenty of storage, allowing users to store and access their creations easily with PCIe Gen4 M.2 SSD storage, up to 4TB with UMA graphics. At the same time, it brings advanced thermals to keeps the workstation cool and quiet while at work.

Display

The display is both captivating and comfortable, and now comes with a brighter 400 nits and up to UHD-resolution display, up to 100% sRGB with PremierColor plus touch options, and hardware-based low-blue-light (ComfortView Plus) choices to suit every user.

Plug and play is the name of the game as users can seamlessly connect and transfer everything fast with two Thunderbolt 4 and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 type-A ports plus an HDMI 2.0 port and up to Intel 802.11ax R2/6E Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and LTE Cat9 support.

The keyboard design has been updated, too, to a Pro2 keyboard and large click pad that not only looks good, but feels even better. ExpressConnect brings seamless Wi-Fi to the 3560, which automatically joins the strongest authenticated access points and enables users to direct the system’s bandwidth to conferencing applications when needed.

Other intuitive features, ExpressResponse and Intel Adaptix Technology, allow users to launch their most used apps more quickly, and to adjust performance levels where they need them the most.

