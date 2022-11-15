Connectivity is core to MultiChoice’s ‘A World of More’

MultiChoice is evolving from a traditional video entertainment business into a diversified platform business focused on technology and content aggregation, to give customers a seamless experience.

Far from being a shift from the brand’s nearly 30-year history in providing local and international content and seeing SuperSport grow into a global sports broadcasting powerhouse, the transition into tech is an evolution with a focus on better customer centricity and solving needs for existing customers — and future ones who will join the company for its array of services, rather than “just” for video entertainment.

The transition is led under the banner “A World of More”, with the company aiming to create value for customers that extends beyond just entertainment. MultiChoice is aiming to become an integrated digital ecosystem where customers can access a plethora of services that meet their diverse needs. The brand will continue to focus on maintaining the strongest content offering on the continent but bolstering it with additional services.

Customers are looking for products and services that offer convenience, solve their challenges and enrich their lives

“A World of More” means delivering value in more ways: more world-class entertainment; more ways to get connected; more ways to get rewarded; more places to learn; more ways to pay; more ways to watch; more ways to be secure and more content; and more sport and more services – all in one ecosystem. Customers are looking for products and services that offer convenience, solve their challenges and enrich their lives – and MultiChoice continues to build a hub of services that meet those needs.

Over the last few years, MultiChoice has been preparing to start this evolution by investing in the development of products internally and in start-ups across the continent who are on the cutting edge of developing solutions that complement the evolving business offering.

That has been realised so far with investments in a cybersecurity solution; a sports betting solution; an on-demand medical and armed security response product; insurance; and financial services and rewards — all linked to one platform and underpinned by connectivity in the form of DStv Internet.

Streaming

Whereas access to DStv had previously been driven by the need for a decoder and a satellite dish installation, the launch of DStv via streaming in 2020 saw the group offering people the chance to get connected on mobile devices and smart TVs using the DStv app and a stable Internet connection. Wireless data solution DStv Internet was launched in September 2021, helping more people in the country get online by providing cost-effective capped Internet access in areas without fibre infrastructure.

In September 2022, the company launched uncapped fibre as part of the DStv Internet offering, giving users peace of mind via an accessible service that guarantees faster, smoother and more stable Internet access – an important step towards an array of services accessed via a single remote that offers access to a digital ecosystem, driven by innovative expansion, diversification and transformation.

Alongside the DStv Internet fibre launch came the announcement of MultiChoice’s first streaming device, the DStv Streama, a TV companion streaming box that delivers content from DStv and a variety of other apps such as Showmax, Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, YouTube and YouTube Kids through a fast, stable Internet connection. Moving from a streaming application to offering a platform on which customers can aggregate content from their other favourite subscription services – and add the cost of those services to their monthly DStv bill for ease of payment – immediately creates an ecosystem facilitated by MultiChoice and DStv.

The DStv Streama offers 4K streaming quality on 4K-capable TV sets and complements, rather than replaces, the DStv Explora or Explora Ultra and can be used alongside these devices to meet family viewing needs without a DStv dish and infrastructure installation.

As a demonstration of the “A World of More” concept, the Streama can be purchased as part of a bundle offering that includes the device, the cost of an uncapped fibre connection (DStv Internet) and the cost of subscription to DStv Compact via streaming (with the same content and channel offering as the Explora-based Compact service). The costs of subscription to other services hosted as applications on the Streama’s interface — Showmax, Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video at launch — can be bundled into a single monthly payment.

The company’s platform diversification is also highlighted by the acquisition of the Namola app, which offers customers in South Africa access to affordable on-demand emergency medical and security services. Namola allows users to summon the nearest vetted private or public security and medical response unit to their location – anywhere, anytime – using a connected device.

The app offers SOS functionality, with the option to select the type of emergency, which in turn sends the most appropriate medical or security service to the geolocation of the user. Users get access to crime, fire, accident, medical and sensitive emergency services.

A collaboration with leading sports betting and digital entertainment company BetKing has seen sports betting offering SuperPicks launched in Nigeria and Ghana. The SuperPicks platform (online and as an Android app) gives sports fans the chance to use their sports knowledge to compete in free-to-play games for bragging rights and cash prizes. The Predictor game gives players the chance to win a weekly jackpot by correctly predicting the scores of six football fixtures and the Fantasy game gives users the chance to pick players and form a dream team for a specific match to win big. SuperPicks combines SuperSport’s world-class offering of curated sports entertainment with free-to-play games with an opportunity to win cash prizes.

While Namola and SuperPicks don’t rely on DStv Internet connectivity to function, they’re certainly an illustration of how the company is aggregating services, rather than content alone, with an eye on the future – and that “World of More”.

About MultiChoice Group

MultiChoice Group (MCG), which listed in the main board of the JSE on 27 February 2019, is one of the fastest-growing video entertainment providers globally, delivering entertainment products and services to 21.8 million households across 50 countries on the African continent. Its track record of more than 35 years is reflective of a commitment to provide audiences with only the best local, sport and international content.

MCG’s strong partnerships with distributors, installers and telecommunication companies, along with its well-established payment solutions, competitive pricing and choice of viewership packages, continue to secure its place in the global market, while also providing solutions unique to the African market.

Its direct-to-home (DTH), digital terrestrial television (DTT) and over-the-top (OTT) solutions enable the business to stay relevant and aligned to changing consumer habits while capturing new markets. For more information visit the company’s page on LinkedIn.