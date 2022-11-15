Overcoming the hurdles to good CX

While a seamless digital journey once set a business apart from its competitors, today it has become imperative.

Today’s customers have more ways than ever to engage with their brands of choice, and they are more demanding and tech-savvy than ever before. And because customer needs are also evolving at a rapid pace, companies need to focus on resolving technical weaknesses and removing any friction on their digital platforms.

This was one of the main points that emerged from a recent TechCentral round-table event hosted by HPE and Tarsus Distribution, which involved industry leaders from hospitality and associated industries. Attendees said a major challenge they needed to address was that users expect a more personalised and digital experience, delivered via multiple channels. And while many companies claim to be doing this, is it really that simple? In short, there are several challenges that are preventing truly digital customer experiences.

Omnichannel experiences

Firstly, it was revealed that brands need to ensure their customer journeys are not only accurate but as relevant as possible, which means giving customers a choice, and offering omnichannel CX. While the majority of interactions might happen on the website or application, channels such as social media, chatbots, e-mail and live chat also have a critical role to play in how consumers connect with a brand, and with each other.

This means that all customer interactions need to be unified and streamlined across multiple touchpoints to offer a consistent experience. And brands need to have a thorough understanding of their customers’ and potential customers’ behaviours across this wide range of channels to deliver this.

A unified data management strategy

But in order to track, tailor and orchestrate the entire customer journey across all these channels, a data-driven and data-centric methodology and process is needed. Poor data quality is often the culprit when it comes to negative customer experiences. Out-of-date, siloed, unformatted, duplicated and otherwise problematic data is more of a hindrance than a help, and can ruin the customer experience (CX) and see them heading to a competitor.

Only with a solid unified data management strategy and the appropriate technology needed to fuel it can organisations really turn their customer journeys into meaningful, data-driven journeys that are delivered on the customer’s platform of choice.

Data skills are in demand

It also emerged that the skills and capabilities needed to undergo digital transformation, particularly when it comes to CX, are in high demand as every company vies to gain a competitive advantage. And because today’s digital world is ruled by data, attendees said they are seeing a rise in demand for data scientists who can view the data journey holistically.

However, these skills are not only expensive, they are also in short supply, meaning it is crucial for businesses to focus on upskilling and specialisation. After all, the role of data science and analytics in our business and personal lives is constantly evolving. This role touches on human lives and requires an understanding of people, their behaviours and their pain points. They also need a strong technical side and must be proficient in predictive modelling and data visualisation to establish a clear, more insightful path to good CX.

More personalised experiences

This leads to personalisation, which, when it comes to CX, is the new “must have” that will define the customer journey in the future. The common maxim today is that CX is overtaking product quality and price in terms of what defines a customer who will remain loyal to a brand.

This is why personalisation is one aspect of CX that organisations need to focus on. While a good initial CX will encourage a consumer to make the initial purchase, personalisation is the key to sustaining good relationships in the future.

Integration is key

The final hurdle that needs to be overcome is the integration of the systems and software that are needed to deliver the CX that is needed today. The average organisation already manages hundreds of applications, few of which are properly integrated. However, a lack of integration leads to the risk of data silos and growing technical debt. Data inaccessibility also prevents data scientists, analysts and CX professionals from leveraging their data in innovative and meaningful ways.

However, at the round-table, Gary Pickford, MD at Tarsus Distribution, the leading distributor of HPE in South Africa, stressed that most organisations are experiencing these challenges and that they are far from insurmountable. With the right approach, technical know-how and a trusted partner, companies can learn to leverage their data, to provide true, personalised and omnichannel experiences for their customers.

If you’re ready to take a closer look at your data storage needs and have an HPE-customised storage plan built around your unique business needs and challenges, contact us today.