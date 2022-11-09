Constance Stack named as new CEO of Next DLP

Next DLP (formerly Qush Security) has announced the appointment of Constance “Connie” Stack as its new CEO. With Stack leading the way, Next will also expand into North America, continuing its disruption of the legacy data loss prevention (DLP) category.

“This is an exciting time for all of us at Next DLP. We are pleased to have Connie lead Next and believe her leadership will further accelerate the company’s growth and deliver on our mission of reinventing data protection for today’s distributed organisation.” — Fredrik Halvorsen, chairman of Next’s board of directors and co-founder of Ubon Partners

Most recently, Stack served as MD/GM of the data protection business unit for HelpSystems, which included the Digital Guardian, Titus, Boldon James and Vera brands. Prior to acquisition by HelpSystems, Stack served as chief strategy officer and chief marketing officer of Digital Guardian.

“Next DLP offers a new and flexible approach to protecting data where it is most at risk. Its patent-pending endpoint agent and cloud platform were purpose-built for today’s IT environment and threat landscape. I look forward to this opportunity to work with Next’s incredibly talented team and to deliver DLP that works to our customers.

“Today’s most used DLP solutions came to market over 20 years ago, before the shift to cloud and SaaS really took off and well before the Covid-19 pandemic drove global knowledge workers to a remote working model. Put plainly, legacy DLP approaches are outdated and prone to failure. I look forward to this opportunity to work with Next’s incredibly talented team and to delivering DLP that works to our customers’ needs.” — Constance Stack, CEO, Next DLP

The Reveal Cloud platform was also recently included in Gartner’s* market guides for data loss prevention and insider risk management, highlighting an industry leading, user-centric DLP solution that uncovers risk, educates employees, and fulfils security, compliance and regulatory needs. (*Gartner Market Guide for Data Loss Prevention, Ravisha Chugh, Andrew Bales, 19 July 2022.)

About Next DLP

Next DLP helps organistions to discover risks, educate employees, enforce policies and prevent data loss. Its flagship data loss protection solution, Reveal Cloud, is targeted at the 90% of cyberattacks that involve a human attack vector and haven’t been stopped by traditional security solutions. Next DLP is a human-centric solution that learns, adapts to and strengthens the individual user. Whether the employee is working on the corporate network or at home, Next DLP can make sense of unstructured data across platforms, tools and networks to get the whole picture of what normal behaviour looks like and identify malicious actions. Find Next DLP on Twitter, LinkedIn and Vimeo, or visit www.nextdlp.com.