Bring virtual events to life with Engage Video Assistant

Before the Covid-19 pandemic necessitated a mass migration from in-person events and trade shows to a completely digital structure, live conferences were a primary resource for lead generation. They served as a foundation for companies and brands to create lasting relationships with their customers.

With most events taking place online, the digital atmosphere is flooded with virtual conferences attempting to generate strong leads and enduring customer relationships. Many of these new online conferences feature “exhibit booths”, which allow companies to display video presentations, product images and PDF brochure downloads, often in exchange for a customer’s contact information.

While this type of information gathering helps both the customer and exhibiting companies, it doesn’t offer the human interaction, and, in turn, the memorable connection that attendees experience at a traditional trade show. It opens a question of how technology can create a unique and genuine human connection and deliver a truly interactive experience within a virtual conference.

Innovation is booming in the conversational artificial intelligence space

Fortunately, innovation is booming in the conversational artificial intelligence (AI) space, leading to technologies that can offer incredibly personalised and compelling engagements. Virtual bots like Radisys’s Engage Video Assistant (EVA) can provide a unique video-based personal interaction missing from these online events and exhibitions. This AI-powered bot features video, voice and text capabilities for a premium omnichannel experience.

Companies can leverage the virtual assistant in various ways in their digital booth, including a personalised greeting from the CEO, an FAQ with product experts, watching a product demonstration and asking questions about the product in real-time, and more.

For virtual event organisers, EVA can also be deployed as a service to differentiate their event platforms’ personalised engagement capabilities in a crowded field of 2D virtual conferences. By offering EVA’s robust personalised video capabilities as an additional service for different exhibitor packages, event organisers can generate additional revenue. The Engage Video Assistant is designed to support many interactions simultaneously. Its simple interface allows organisers to provide exhibitors with the tools to easily create their own dynamic video bot for improved customer interaction, interactive FAQs and lead generation.

The benefits of leveraging EVA after your events

Besides invigorating online event experiences, the video assistant can also be effective for increasing revenue as sales teams rethink customer engagement and lead generation after the event is over. These teams need tools to connect with their prospects on a personal level and at scale. With a single EVA bot, a salesperson could reach out to a number of qualified contacts to deliver a high-touch, personalised and interactive message. By using EVA to offer high-touch campaigns in this way, sales and marketing teams can maximise their efforts to develop highly qualified leads, create sales opportunities and boost sales.

While we may need to continue to adapt to different approaches to customer engagement, using innovative solutions like EVA will enable us to retain some of the “human touch” that helps connect us all.

