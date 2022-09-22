Crypto tokens are ‘decentralised Ponzi schemes’, top US banker says

Jamie Dimon didn’t mince words when a US lawmaker mentioned the executive’s history of criticising cryptocurrencies.

“I’m a major sceptic on crypto tokens, which you call currency, like bitcoin,” the JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO said in congressional testimony on Wednesday. “They are decentralised Ponzi schemes.”

Stablecoins — digital assets tied to the value of the US dollar or other currencies — wouldn’t be problematic with the proper regulation, and JPMorgan is active in blockchain, Dimon said.

The comments represent the latest criticism levelled against digital currencies by Dimon, who once called bitcoin “a fraud” before eventually saying he regretted the comments. — Max Reyes, (c) 2022 Bloomberg LP

Now read: Old Mutual Wealth to manage cash reserves for ZARP stablecoin