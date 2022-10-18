Current stage-4 power cuts to be short-lived: Eskom

Eskom said it expects to lift stage-4 load shedding, which it implemented on an urgent basis at 5.30am, by midnight, after which a mix of stage-2 and stage-3 cuts will be implemented off and on for the rest of the week.

The state-owned utility said in a statement issued at 2pm on Tuesday that although several units remain out of service due to breakdowns in the past 24 hours, some others have returned to service, allowing for a reduction in the severity of load shedding.

Here is the updated timetable:

Tuesday, 18 October: Stage 4 until midnight

Wednesday, 19 October: Stage 2 from midnight to 5am, no load shedding from 5am to 4pm, and stage 3 from 4pm to midnight

Thursday, 20 October: Stage 3 from 4pm to midnight

Friday, 21 October: Stage 2 from 4pm to midnight

Eskom said that as of the time of issuing its statement on Tuesday, it had 5.1GW of capacity on planned maintenance, with a further 15.6GW unavailable due to unplanned breakdowns. — (c) 2022 NewsCentral Media