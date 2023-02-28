Start thinking like an attacker

In today’s digital age, it’s more important than ever to be aware of the potential risks of cyberattacks. With more and more personal and sensitive information being stored online, it’s crucial for any security lead to start thinking like a hacker to protect their organisation and its data. Entities that don’t take the necessary precautions run the risk of becoming the next breach statistic.

This is according to Jayson O’Reilly, MD of CYBER1 Solutions. “First and foremost, it’s important to understand how hackers think, and understanding the tactics they employ to attack users and their organisations. They’re constantly looking for vulnerabilities and weaknesses in systems, and are often able to find them by using simple yet effective techniques. For example, they might use social engineering tactics, such as phishing e-mails, to trick people into giving away their passwords or other sensitive information. They might also use brute-force attacks to guess passwords or exploit software vulnerabilities to gain access to a system.

To start thinking like a hacker, you need to adopt a similar mindset, he adds. This means being proactive and constantly looking for vulnerabilities and loopholes in your systems. It means performing regular security audits, penetration tests and simulations to identify potential weaknesses in the company’s infrastructure, and taking the necessary steps to address them. It’s also advisable to keep up to date with the latest security best practices and technologies, such as two-factor authentication and encryption.

The use of strong, unique passwords for all online accounts and sites should always be enforced

“In addition, understanding the latest protection mechanisms that are being employed across businesses today helps to ensure that defence is baked into the company’s everyday security operations strategy.”

O’Reilly says it’s also key to be vigilant when it comes to online behaviour and that of employees and colleagues. Attackers focus on the weakest links and processes in organisations and often rely on human error to gain access to systems. “This is why it’s important to be cautious when clicking on links or opening attachments in e-mails, even if they appear to be from a trusted source. The use of strong, unique passwords for all online accounts and sites should also always be enforced.”

Another important step in thinking like a hacker is to make sure the organisation stays informed about the latest threats and vulnerabilities, he explains. This means keeping up to date with the latest security news and trends and being aware of the latest patches and updates for software and systems. Security practitioners should also consider joining a community of like-minded individuals who are interested in cybersecurity, such as a local security meet-up or online forum.

Finally, he says included in any strategy should be the verification and validation of all technologies procured to make sure that they are truly capable of protecting your business against the latest threats.

“If you don’t take these steps to start thinking like a hacker, your company could easily become the next headline in the news. Hackers are constantly looking for new targets, and entities who are not taking the necessary precautions could easily become the ‘low-hanging fruit’. In fact, the average cost of a data breach is estimated to be more than R74-million, not to mention the potential damage to reputation and the loss of customer trust and confidence.”

In conclusion, O’Reilly says it’s more important than ever for security professionals to start thinking like a hacker to protect their organisations and sensitive data in today’s digital age, and reduce the risk of a breach. “Remember, it’s not a matter of if you’ll be targeted, but when, and how often.”

