Security risks underestimated by operational technology organisations

A new research study has revealed that operational technology (OT) organisations have a lot to be concerned about.Fifty-five percent of all respondents are highly confident that their organisation will not experience an OT security breach in the next year, yet 83% said they had at least one OT security breach in the past 36 months.

Find out why OT systems and devices are ripe for attackers, and why the OT environment is extremely difficult to secure.

This research paper explores the following topics:

CISO disconnect between perception and reality; utilities overconfidence foreshadows future breaches

Reliance on cyber liability insurance as a security “strategy”

Maintaining compliance is a top security concern

Third-party access to the network and IoT and IIoT devices are top security risks

Maintaining uptime and availability and multivendor technologies are a top challenge

Network misconfigurations, adherence to security controls and network segmentation are problematic

Functional silos lead to fragmented security approaches

Learn the five steps to shore up OT security, including:

Strengthen your security posture management

Implement automation to ensure continuous compliance

Find exposed vulnerabilities with a network model

Eliminate silos for unified security efforts

Remediate with options that go beyond patching

