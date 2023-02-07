Data management in the digital age

The technology environment is constantly evolving. Innovations, new ideas and threats litter the landscape. Organisations are under pressure to find intelligent and seamless ways of managing their data, gaining visibility into that data and, most importantly, securing it. With interdependent systems, stringent compliance requirements and rapidly changing threats, organisations must adopt a strategic and multi-layered approach that can deftly control every aspect of data management.

“The sheer scale of the data generated today is unimaginable, and protecting that data can feel even more so,” says John Grimes, data engineer: security at Digital Resilience Insight, a member of the Digital Solutions Group. “Our reliance on the interconnectivity of devices, availability of services and the need to be at the frontier of technology means that everyone is a potential target. Terms like terabytes, exabytes and zettabytes reflect the reality of almost impossibly large quantities of data organisations must protect.”

To ensure effective data management, organisations can adopt various strategies and tactics that have proven their worth in modern organisations. The first of these is a comprehensive risk assessment. Performing risk assessments regularly will ensure that you can identify and prioritise vulnerabilities before they become gaping security holes that can be exploited. Ongoing risk assessments should be bolstered by robust and current security and data management policies that reflect the threat landscape.

All it takes is one click to bring down the most sophisticated security system on the planet

“You also need to implement employee training and communication because humans are often the weakest link in even the most advanced security system,” says Grimes. “You must ensure that security is understandable and accessible and that the lessons are driven home through constant reminders and training programmes. All it takes is one click to bring down the most sophisticated security system on the planet.”

It’s also important to collaborate with vendors and partners that understand the security landscape and have the tools and expertise required to support the organisation’s security posture. Using experts in the field of data and security is always leading practice. Data security professionals know the ins, the outs, the risks and the many dependencies that companies can use to keep them ahead of the curve and follow the latest technology and trends.

Finally, continuous monitoring is the last step to ensuring effective data management. Constant monitoring ensures that threat detection is accurate and consistent and that the organisation maintains a robust security posture.

Encrypt it!

“To keep data secure and accessible, organisations should implement a comprehensive strategy that balances integrity, confidentiality and availability principles. Businesses must classify data according to sensitivity, and sensitive information should be encrypted. At the same time, the controls that manage access to data should be rigorous to ensure that only authorised access is possible,” says Grimes.

Data has become the lifeblood of the organisation. It’s cliché for a reason – good data can give extraordinary visibility into processes, products and people in your business. It can help redefine and reshape decision making and significantly steer the organisation through uncertain waters with success.

“Data also helps to maintain trust with customers, partners and regulators as it provides visibility and transparency that goes a long way towards cementing long-term relationships,” states Grimes. “Implementing best practices for data security helps protect this valuable asset. Be sure to have a cohesive strategy, hands-on expertise from third-party companies, strong policies and ongoing training. These are the boxes that your business must tick to ensure data management in the modern era.”

And, of course, never forget that regular data backups, data retention policies, security control testing and regulatory compliance are also critical to a healthy data management strategy. Furthermore, it is vital to ensure your data is accessible, secure and compliant by prioritising security and usability. By making the security and usability of data a priority, you can safeguard your critical assets and reinforce business continuity while enjoying all the benefits your data offers.

Digital Resilience Insight provides extensive data management advisory services that help you keep your data promises. Our solutions translate into seamless data privacy risk management, robust programme development, and risk assessment and mitigation services.

About Digital Resilience Insight

Digital Resilience Insight is a leading provider of data security solutions for businesses and organisations of all sizes. With its cutting-edge technology and knowledgeable team, the company is committed to helping its customers protect their sensitive information.

About Digital Solutions Group

Digital Solutions Group is a large and diversified technology group of companies offering solutions for various industries. With its vast resources and expertise, the company is poised for continued growth and expansion in the tech industry.