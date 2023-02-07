InfoFlow now SSA’s only Informatica Platinum Enterprise Partner

Building on over a decade of being Southern Africa’s leading Informatica experts, InfoFlow has upgraded its Informatica Platinum Partner status to that of Platinum Enterprise Partner.

InfoFlow, previously the only Platinum Reseller Partner in Southern Africa, has expanded its team’s services and implementation expertise to enhance its capabilities and add further value for Informatica customers in the region.

Veemal Kalanjee, MD of InfoFlow, says the company has invested substantially in developing its in-house skills and implementation practitioner certification to achieve the new Platinum Enterprise Partner status.

“The Informatica customer base in the region is growing solidly and this is a good market opportunity for us,” Kalanjee said. “We wanted to give our customers the confidence that we have the capabilities to not only advise them through the purchasing process, but also once they invested that we can implement the solution and ensure they see value across the capabilities of integration, data quality, data governance and master data management.”

Kalanjee says six members of the team have achieved the advanced certification to date, with plans in place to have all staff certified on the technology by the end of this year. “Nobody else in South Africa can offer this level of expertise,” he says.

InfoFlow delivers comprehensive consulting, software and services to support crucial data management requirements such as business intelligence, data warehousing, data integration, data quality and data security.

We are also an accredited Cloudera Professional Services and Support Partner, helping move Cloudera deployments from pilot to production quickly, at lower cost and with peak performance. Our SecuPi Partnership provides a single platform for protecting sensitive data on applications, with no code changes, in just a matter of days.

As part of the Knowledge Integration Dynamics (KID) group of companies, InfoFlow has access to resources with decades of expertise in data integration, quality, governance and strategy, to enable the transformation of data into valuable business information assets.