From Shogun to Hacks: the Emmy award winners for 2024

The Emmys, which took place on Sunday, saw big wins for Baby Reindeer, Hacks, Shogun and The Bear.

The annual awards recognise excellence in the television industry and are divided into several categories, including the Primetime Emmys for primetime television programming, the Daytime Emmys for daytime TV and the International Emmys for global content.

The awards honour outstanding performances, writing, directing and production in various genres such as drama, comedy, reality TV and news. The Emmys are considered one of the most prestigious awards in the entertainment industry, similar to the Oscars for film and the Grammys for music.

The following is the complete list of Emmy Award winners from Sunday night’s Emmy awards:

Comedy series: Hacks, HBO

Hacks, HBO Drama series: Shogun, FX

Shogun, FX Lead actress in a drama series: Anna Sawai, Shogun, FX

Anna Sawai, Shogun, FX Lead actor in a drama series: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun, FX

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun, FX Limited or anthology series: Baby Reindeer, Netflix

Baby Reindeer, Netflix Lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie: Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country, HBO

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country, HBO Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie: Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer, Netflix

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer, Netflix Directing for a drama series: Frederick EO Toye, Shogun, FX

Frederick EO Toye, Shogun, FX Governors award: Greg Berlanti

Greg Berlanti Directing for a comedy series: Christopher Storer, The Bear, FX

Christopher Storer, The Bear, FX Writing for a limited or anthology series or movie: Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer, Netflix

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer, Netflix Writing for a drama series: Will Smith, Slow Horses, Apple TV+

Will Smith, Slow Horses, Apple TV+ Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie: Lamorne Morris, Fargo, FX

Lamorne Morris, Fargo, FX Talk series: The Daily Show, Comedy Central

The Daily Show, Comedy Central Writing for a comedy series: Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs, Jen Statsky, Hacks, HBO

Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs, Jen Statsky, Hacks, HBO Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie: Steven Zaillian, Ripley, Netflix

Steven Zaillian, Ripley, Netflix Writing for a variety special: Alex Edelman, Just for Us, HBO

Alex Edelman, Just for Us, HBO Scripted variety series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, HBO

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, HBO Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer, Netflix

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer, Netflix Reality competition programme: The Traitors, Peacock

The Traitors, Peacock Lead actress in a comedy series: Jean Smart, Hacks, HBO

Jean Smart, Hacks, HBO Supporting actress in a drama series: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown, Netflix

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown, Netflix Supporting actress in a comedy series: Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear, FX

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear, FX Lead actor in a comedy series: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear, FX

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear, FX Supporting actor in a drama series: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show, Apple TV+

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show, Apple TV+ Supporting actor in a comedy series: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear, FX. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media with additional reporting © 2024 Bloomberg LP

