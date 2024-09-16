Bookmarks | Excel can now solve Sudoku puzzles

These are the articles, videos and more that caught the attention of TechCentral’s editorial team over the past 72 hours.

Excel is so powerful that you can even use it to solve Sudoku puzzles: Microsoft Excel’s power extends beyond data tracking; it can even solve Sudoku puzzles. A Reddit user has created an Excel-based Sudoku solver using formulae and conditional formatting, demonstrating Excel’s versatility. The solver maps cells to sub-grids using complex formulas. While not the most efficient way to solve Sudoku, it showcases Excel’s capabilities and potential for learning. Read more on XDA . DM

Famous red star Betelgeuse could actually be two stars: Astronomers suggest that Betelgeuse, the famous red supergiant star, might actually have a smaller companion star, possibly explaining its irregular dimming pattern. Dubbed “BetelBuddy”, this companion could affect the star’s behaviour and challenge previous assumptions about when Betelgeuse will go supernova. However, detecting this companion is difficult due to Betelgeuse’s extreme brightness. Read more on Gizmodo . DM

Bizarre, nine-day seismic signal caused by epic landslide in Greenland: In September 2023, a massive landslide in Greenland’s Dickson Fjord caused a bizarre nine-day seismic signal, resulting in a 200m-high mega-tsunami. The event, linked to climate change, underscores how warming temperatures are reshaping the planet. Read more on Ars Technica . DM

Inside Google’s 7-year mission to give AI a robot body: This article delves into Google’s ambitious project to give AI a physical presence through robots. Despite progress in using AI to teach robots tasks like tidying up and navigating spaces, the project was shut down in January 2023 due to high costs. The challenge of merging AI with robotics remains, especially given the global need for automation. Read more on Wired (soft paywall). DM

Strong El Niños primed Earth for mass extinction: A new study suggests that the end-Permian mass extinction, 250 million years ago, was influenced by extreme El Niño weather patterns triggered by volcanic eruptions. These mega-El Niños caused chaotic weather, killing forests and life on land before impacting marine life. The research raises concerns that rising greenhouse gas levels today could cause similar extreme weather events. Read more on Science.org . DM

Google says it’s made a quantum computing breakthrough that reduces errors: Quantum computing promises vastly more computing power than traditional computers possess. However, the potential for breakthroughs in a variety of applications including drug discovery, simulation and optimisation is overshadowed by the proneness to errors of quantum computers. Google now says it has found a way to reduce these errors. Read more in the MIT Technology Review (hard paywall). NN