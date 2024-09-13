Close Menu

    iPhone 16 price drop in South Africa

    The iPhone 16 models are now available for pre-order in South Africa, and their prices are lower than the iPhone 15 was at launch.
    iPhone 16 price drop in South AfricaApple’s iPhone 16 series in South Africa has done something rare: prices have declined when compared to the launch prices for the previous-generation models.

    The iPhone 16 range is now available for pre-order through iStore, the Core Group-owned retail chain, and will be shipped to consumers by 20 September, when they will also be available in stores.

    The rand has strengthened against the dollar in the past year. On 13 September 2023, the rand was trading at R18.80/US$. At time of writing, $1 cost R17.76 – an improvement of 5.9%.

    The iPhone 16 is the first in the series designed specifically with artificial intelligence in mind and will be the first newly released iPhones to feature Apple Intelligence. (The iPhone 15 Pro models will also get Apple Intelligence.)

    The cheapest base model iPhone 16 with 128GB of storage costs R20 999, a 4.5% reduction from the iPhone 15’s price at launch. The 256GB and 512GB variants cost R23 999 and R28 999, respectively, and are cheaper by 4% and 4.8%.

    The iPhone Plus saw similar drops in pricing between version 15 and 16, with the 128GB iPhone 16 variant going for R23 999, the 256GB for R26 499 and the 512GB at R31 799.

    The lowest-specced iPhone 16 Pro, with 128GB of storage, retails for R26 999, down 4.3% from the launch price of the iPhone 15 Pro. The most expensive iPhone 16 Pro variant at R39 999 is 4.8% cheaper than its predecessor.

    iPhone prices at launch (iPhone 13 and 14 Plus models not available):

    CapacityiPhone 13 modelsiPhone 14 models% change in price (13-14)iPhone 15 models% change in price (14-15)iPhone 16 models% change in price (15-16)
    iPhone
    128GBR17 299R20 59919.1R21 9996.8R20 999-4.5
    256GBR19 399R23 19919.6R24 9997.8R23 999-4.0
    512GBR23 699R28 49920.3R30 7998.1R28 999-5.8
    iPhone Plus
    128GB---R24 999-R23 999-4.0
    256GB---R27 699-R26 499-4.3
    512GB---R33 449-R31 799-4.9
    iPhone Pro
    128GBR21 499R25 69919.5R27 6997.8R26 499-4.3
    256GBR23 699R28 29919.4R30 7998.8R28 999-5.8
    512GBR28 699R33 59917.1R36 4998.6R34 499-5.5
    1TBR32 999R38 59917.0R41 9998.8R39 999-4.8
    iPhone Pro Max
    256GBR25 899R30 99919.7R33 4998.1R31 799-5.1
    512GBR30 899R35 99916.5R38 9998.3R36 999-5.1
    1TBR35 299R41 49917.6R44 9998.4R42 499-5.6

    The price reductions for the Pro Max model, the top of the iPhone range, are all slightly above 5% for all three variants. Both the 128GB and 256GB variants of the Pro Max have declined by 5.1%, with launch prices of R31 799 and R36 999, respectively. The 1TB Pro Max model has fallen in price by 5.6% to R39 999.

    The new Apple Watch Series 10 will also go on sale in South Africa on 20 September, with prices starting at R9 899 for the Wi-Fi-only model and R12 399 for the model with integrated eSim for mobile access.   – © 2024 NewsCentral Media

    Related Posts