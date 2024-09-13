iPhone 16 price drop in South Africa

Apple’s iPhone 16 series in South Africa has done something rare: prices have declined when compared to the launch prices for the previous-generation models.

The iPhone 16 range is now available for pre-order through iStore, the Core Group-owned retail chain, and will be shipped to consumers by 20 September, when they will also be available in stores.

The rand has strengthened against the dollar in the past year. On 13 September 2023, the rand was trading at R18.80/US$. At time of writing, $1 cost R17.76 – an improvement of 5.9%.

The cheapest base model iPhone 16 costs R20 999, a 4.5% reduction from the iPhone 15’s price at launch

The iPhone 16 is the first in the series designed specifically with artificial intelligence in mind and will be the first newly released iPhones to feature Apple Intelligence. (The iPhone 15 Pro models will also get Apple Intelligence.)

The cheapest base model iPhone 16 with 128GB of storage costs R20 999, a 4.5% reduction from the iPhone 15’s price at launch. The 256GB and 512GB variants cost R23 999 and R28 999, respectively, and are cheaper by 4% and 4.8%.

The iPhone Plus saw similar drops in pricing between version 15 and 16, with the 128GB iPhone 16 variant going for R23 999, the 256GB for R26 499 and the 512GB at R31 799.

The lowest-specced iPhone 16 Pro, with 128GB of storage, retails for R26 999, down 4.3% from the launch price of the iPhone 15 Pro. The most expensive iPhone 16 Pro variant at R39 999 is 4.8% cheaper than its predecessor.

iPhone prices at launch (iPhone 13 and 14 Plus models not available):

The price reductions for the Pro Max model, the top of the iPhone range, are all slightly above 5% for all three variants. Both the 128GB and 256GB variants of the Pro Max have declined by 5.1%, with launch prices of R31 799 and R36 999, respectively. The 1TB Pro Max model has fallen in price by 5.6% to R39 999.

The new Apple Watch Series 10 will also go on sale in South Africa on 20 September, with prices starting at R9 899 for the Wi-Fi-only model and R12 399 for the model with integrated eSim for mobile access. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media

