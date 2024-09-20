Bookmarks | Is it really cheaper to fly to the US to buy the iPhone 16 Pro?

These are the articles, videos and more that caught the attention of TechCentral’s editorial team in the past 24 hours.

Is it really cheaper to fly to the US to buy an iPhone 16 Pro?: So, is it cheaper to fly from South Africa to the US for an iPhone 16 Pro? In short – no. Sure, you could grab a cheap flight, but once you add US taxes, visa costs, hotels and import duties, you might as well buy it locally. Plus, South Africa’s iStore gives you two years of warranty and a free screen repair. Long story short: save the airfare, buy it here. Read more on Moneyweb . DM

28 Years Later : Danny Boyle’s new zombie flick was shot on an iPhone 15: Danny Boyle’s new zombie film, 28 Years Later , was shot on iPhone 15s, proving that even zombies keep up with tech trends. Despite a US$75-million budget, Boyle ditched bulky cameras for Apple’s sleek smartphones. Expect Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes to be as sharp as ever, just with fewer cables and way more iCloud storage. Read more on Wired (soft paywall). DM

PlayStation’s 30th anniversary PS5 and PS5 Pro consoles are so very pretty: Sony is celebrating PlayStation’s 30th anniversary with nostalgic redesigns of the PS5 and PS5 Pro, modelled after the original PlayStation (PS1). These special edition consoles feature the classic grey colour, old-school logos and retro-inspired accessories like themed cable ties and stands. Limited to only 12 300 units for the PS5 Pro, these consoles are set to be released on 21 November 2024. Read more on Engadget . DM

LinkedIn started harvesting people’s posts for training AI without asking for opt-in: LinkedIn has started scraping user-generated content to train its AI without asking for permission, causing an uproar. Microsoft’s job-networking site sneakily updated its privacy policy to automatically opt users in for their posts to be used in AI training. And don’t think you can just sit back: if you don’t want to contribute to LinkedIn’s AI, you’ll have to actively opt out via their settings. Read more on The Register . DM

Huawei reveals not one, not two, but six new watches, including the GT5: Huawei just dropped a six-pack of new smartwatches. Leading the line-up is the stylish GT5, joined by the GT5 Pro, the health-focused Watch D2, and even a green edition of the Ultimate for all you golf fans. Read more on TechRadar . DM

Amazon’s full return to the office will further slow Seattle’s already tough commute: Amazon’s recent directive that all employees must return to the office five days a week has reinvigorated the work-from-home debate. In this analysis by transportation software provider Inrix, the impact of Amazon employees rejoining peak traffic flows and the effect on congestion in Seattle is looked at in detail. Read more on GeekWire . NN