Bookmarks | The iPhone 16 reviews are in

These are the articles, videos and more that caught the attention of TechCentral’s editorial team in the past 24 hours.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro review: small camera update, big difference: The reviews are in, and according to The Verge, the iPhone 16 Pro offers a minor hardware upgrade from its predecessor, with most new features arriving in future software updates (you knew this already, right?). The camera sees a notable enhancement, introducing a “Camera Control” button and improved photographic styles for post-processing adjustments. However, its overall value is limited until these anticipated software features are fully realised. Read the full review on The Verge , which also has a great review of the base iPhone 16 models . Engadget’s review of the Pro models is also worth checking out. DM

Exploding pagers join long history of killer communications devices: Israeli intelligence has a history of using phones and similar devices for targeted assassinations, like the 1972 killing of PLO representative Mahmoud Hamshari and the 1996 assassination of Hamas bombmaker Yahya Ayyash. Recently, explosions of pagers in Lebanon, suspected to be Israel’s doing, targeted Hezbollah operatives, suggesting a sophisticated attack method. Read more on FT.com (hard paywall). DM

All aflutter over windsocks: Did you know that the white and red/orange stripes on a windsock are not for decoration? They actually indicate precise wind speeds. This post on X explains how it works. DM

A radical idea to make the UAE an AI innovation hub: The article discusses a proposal to make the UAE a hub for AI innovation. It explores ideas on how the UAE could leverage its resources, strategic location and willingness to adopt bold policies to attract global AI talent and investment. The aim is to position the UAE as a leader in AI development and deployment. Read more on Semafor . DM

Crew of Polaris Dawn mission recalls the ‘sensory overload’ of all-civilian spacewalk: Only days after returning from their historic mission on SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn spaceship, the all-civillian crew members tell all about their extraterrestrial experience in an exclusive interview with NBC’s Lester Holt. Read more on NBC News . NN

This robot can search deep holes on the moon. Here’s why that’s such a big deal: Cleo Abram makes some of the best explainer videos on the web. In this clip, Abrams tells of Nasa’s new jumping robot, which is designed to help find pockets of the moon where humans could possibly set up shelter away from harmful radiation and exposure to meteorites. Watch it on Instagram . NN

Nasa announces record-breaking number of humans in space: Humanity may be far from being the great space-faring civilisation that SpaceX founder Elon Musk envisions, but a record 19 people living on the International Space Station is more than there have ever been in the past. Watch out cosmos, we’re the aliens, and we’re coming to look for you. Read more on 2 Oceans Vibe . NN