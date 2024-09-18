Bookmarks | South Africa urges Elon Musk to invest at ‘home’

These are the articles that caught the attention of TechCentral’s editorial team in the past 24 hours.

South Africa urges Elon Musk to invest at ‘home’: South Africa is urging Elon Musk to invest in his homeland, with President Cyril Ramaphosa discussing opportunities during a recent call. While Starlink seeks regulatory approval, Ramaphosa is also eyeing broader investments. The irony of Musk’s contentious views on South Africa looms large, but perhaps the government of national unity’s pro-business reforms could appeal to Musk despite the political differences. Still, it’s a long shot. Read more in this piece by Sam Mkokeli on Semafor . DM

How InstaDeep became Africa’s biggest AI start-up success: InstaDeep, an African artificial intelligence start-up, has been acquired in a landmark deal, highlighting Africa’s growing role in the global AI landscape. The acquisition showcases the potential of African innovation and the continent’s increasing influence in cutting-edge technology. Read more in Rest of World . DM

How Netflix won the streaming wars: Netflix’s 2022 subscriber loss marked a turning point, leading to strategic shifts like cracking down on password sharing and introducing ads. While competitors struggled, Netflix surged, adding 45 million subscribers and expanding into new ventures like live experiences and gaming. Despite criticisms, it’s solidified its dominance. Read more on FT.com (hard payall). DM

eThekwini paid R500m for smart electricity meters that don’t work: The Durban metro spent R500-million on smart electricity meters that failed to work, leading to an investigation into the supplier, Africa Utility Solutions (AUS). An internal review found AUS was awarded contracts despite not meeting technical specifications, raising concerns about corruption and mismanagement. Read more on News24 (hard paywall). DM

So, what are we to make of the highly ambitious, private Polaris spaceflight?: The Polaris Dawn mission, a privately funded and highly ambitious spaceflight, reached a record altitude, completed a private spacewalk and tested Starlink connectivity. While some see it as a billionaire’s joyride, the mission contributed valuable advancements in commercial spaceflight technology and safety, aiming to pave the way for more accessible space exploration. Read more on Ars Technica . DM

The AI expert who says artificial general intelligence is nonsense: The question of whether artificial intelligence really is intelligence is open ended and cause for rigorous debate. In his new book, The Atomic Human: Understanding ourselves in the age of AI , Niel Lawrence, professor of machine learning at Cambridge University, argues that society has a crude understanding of both human thought and computation by machines. Read more on NewScientist (soft paywall). NN

Rare supermoon partial eclipse seen across world: A supermoon occurs when the appearance of a new moon coincides with its elliptical orbit around the Earth being at its closest to the planet. Stargazers around the globe witnessed and photographed this rare event. Check out the pictures and videos on BBC News . NN

Google will begin flagging AI-generated images in Search later this year: In the next few months, Google will begin to flag AI-generated and edited images in the “about this image” in Search and Google Lens as well as in the Circle to Search feature on Android. Similar disclosures may make their way into other Google properties like YouTube. Read more on TechCrunch . TS