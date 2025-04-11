Domains.co.za first to offer free domain transfer lock for .co.za

Domains.co.za has become the first South African registrar to offer a free Domain Transfer Lock feature for all .co.za, .org.za, .net.za and .web.za domain customers. This added layer of security helps prevent unauthorised domain transfers and protects users against domain hijacking – at no extra cost.

With the growing threat of cybercrime and the exploitation of poorly secured online assets, domain names have become a frequent target for malicious practices. Domain hijacking occurs when a domain is taken over unlawfully, potentially leading to traffic redirection, data theft or financial loss. The damage to a company’s reputation is often the costliest of all.

While domain locking has long been available for international domain extensions, a recent update from the ZA Registry Consortium (ZARC) now enables this security feature for South African .za domain extensions, including .co.za, .org.za, .net.za and .web.za. Domains.co.za is proud to be the first registrar in South Africa to implement this protection for its customers.

Why Domain Transfer Lock matters

Prevents unauthorised domain transfers

Protects against domain hijacking

Free for all Domains.co.za customers with .co.za, .org.za, .net.za and .web.za domains

How it works

Customers can log into the Domains.co.za Client Portal to activate/deactivate the lock manually.

Once active, any transfer request will be automatically denied unless the lock is deliberately removed.

From of 1 April 2025, Domains.co.za has automatically enabled Domain Transfer Lock on all existing and new .co.za, .org.za, .net.za and .web.za domains, excluding those already in transfer status.

This proactive step is part of Domains.co.za’s ongoing commitment to protect South African businesses, entrepreneurs, SMEs and individuals from cyberthreats. With domain names forming the foundation of most online brands, securing them is no longer optional but essential.

For more information or to manage your domain security, visit www.domains.co.za.

About Domains.co.za

Domains.co.za is a pioneer in the domain name and web hosting industry in South Africa. As an Icann-accredited registrar, the company offers the best in web hosting solutions including incredibly fast, secure and reliable cPanel Web Hosting, WordPress Hosting and the recently launched Managed cPanel VM Hosting. Try the new AI Domain Name Generator and value-added services like SSL, antivirus and Site Builder. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Domains.co.za continues to deliver industry firsts to the benefit of local start-ups, entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized enterprises, and larger companies. Follow Domains.co.za on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

Read more articles by Domains.co.za on TechCentral

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

Don’t miss: