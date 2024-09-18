Real-time water-quality monitoring – safeguarding health and water resources

Increasing concerns about water quality in various environments have highlighted the critical need for real-time water-quality monitoring. Weather-related fluctuations, pollution and other environmental factors can lead to sudden changes in water quality, making reliable and timely data essential for managing water resources for both recreational and essential public use.

These fluctuations pose significant risks, not only to public health but also to the safety of those engaging in water-based activities. As water quality can deteriorate quickly due to contamination from various sources, it becomes imperative to monitor and respond to these changes in real time.

The ability to monitor water quality in real time is critical in safeguarding public health

Gregg Sanders, GM: Digital Solutions at NEC XON, emphasises the importance of real-time monitoring systems in such scenarios. “The ability to monitor water quality in real time is critical in safeguarding public health. In the time it takes to conduct traditional water-quality testing, variables at the source of the water being tested may make the test redundant. With the right technology, we can anticipate and respond to potential issues more effectively, and even track pollutants to their sources in real time – ensuring safe and sustainable use of water resources.”

One technological advancement addressing this need is the Proteus range of multiparameter sensors, developed by Proteus Instruments, a key partner of NEC XON. This state-of-the-art monitoring platform offers accurate, reliable and low-maintenance monitoring of key water-quality metrics, including dissolved organic matter, coliforms, biochemical oxygen demand and dissolved organic carbon. These sensors provide real-time data on water quality, helping authorities make informed decisions quickly.

Wide application

The potential applications of Proteus extend beyond just one sector. These sensors can be used for a wide range of purposes, including:

Municipal water-quality monitoring: Ensuring safe potable water and monitoring wastewater.

Ensuring safe potable water and monitoring wastewater. Recreational water safety: Monitoring conditions at beaches, public pools, rivers and dams to protect public health.

Monitoring conditions at beaches, public pools, rivers and dams to protect public health. Industrial and environmental monitoring: Tracking water quality in manufacturing, food and beverage production, and identifying pollution sources.

As the world faces increasing challenges related to water quality, such as pollution and climate change, the need for advanced monitoring solutions becomes ever more apparent. These technologies not only protect public health but also enable sustainable management of water resources, ensuring that both leisure and essential water use can be conducted safely.

“Real-time water-quality monitoring is not just a luxury, it’s a necessity,” says Sanders. “In an era where water quality can fluctuate rapidly, having the right tools to monitor and respond is crucial for the safety and enjoyment of our water resources.”

About NEC XON

NEC XON is a leading African integrator of ICT solutions and part of NEC, a Japanese global company. NEC XON has operated in Africa since 1963 and delivers communications, energy, safety, security and digital solutions. It co-creates social value through innovation to help overcome serious societal challenges. The organisation operates in 54 African countries and has a footprint in 16 of them. Regional headquarters are located in South, East and West Africa. NEC XON is a level 1-certified broad-based black economic empowerment business. Discover more at www.nec.xon.co.za.

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

