Hilary Campbell named GM: renewables and energy storage at NEC XON

NEC XON has announced the appointment of Hilary Campbell as its new GM for renewables and energy storage. Campbell, who takes over from Herman Viljoen, now GM of strategic projects, brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the renewable energy sector to her new role.

Campbell has been familiar with NEC XON since 2013 and has long admired the company’s growth in the energy sector, both locally and across Africa.

She views NEC XON’s ability to support projects in regions where local suppliers lack the technical skills or financing as a unique opportunity to advance renewable energy, particularly in projects incorporating Bess (battery energy storage system) and EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) services. By working closely with NEC Corporation and NEC Energy Solutions, NEC XON has gained immense experience in the Bess market over the last decade, with NEC’s installed base of over 1GW of Bess solutions.

Campbell pivoted from being a corporate lawyer specialising in technology and energy mergers and acquisitions to becoming a renewable energy specialist in 2010. She used her engineering and renewable energy qualifications to advise on early-stage solar and wind projects in South Africa and across the African continent.

“Her impeccable timing in aligning with the emergence of the first three IPP (independent power producer) programmes allowed her to gain extensive knowledge and experience in all aspects of renewable projects, from technical and legal to financial, by working on many of them for funders and developers. This launched her into the substantial renewable energy and storage sector as an overall project adviser and technical consultant to a myriad companies, banks, developers and consultancies,” says Magnus Coetzee, executive for infrastructure and energy at NEC XON.

Valuable acquisition

It is this experience and skill in every part of a renewable project required to make it successful for both clients and NEC XON that make her such a valuable acquisition to lead the alternative energy team. From energy strategy to reducing costs and carbon emissions to modelling designs with the best technology available, Campbell will be leading the alternative energy team to give its customers the best energy advice and energy projects tailored to each customer’s unique requirements, all based on compliance with the energy and electricity regulatory landscape in South Africa and across the African continent.

NEC XON is a leading African integrator of ICT solutions and part of NEC, a Japanese global company. NEC XON has operated in Africa since 1963 and delivers communications, energy, safety, security and digital solutions. It co-creates social value through innovation to help overcome serious societal challenges. The organisation operates in 54 African countries and has a footprint in 16 of them. Regional headquarters are located in South, East and West Africa. NEC XON is a level 1-certified broad-based black economic empowerment business. Discover more at www.nec.xon.co.za.