INX-ZA peering comes to NTT Data’s Joburg data centre

The Johannesburg Internet Exchange (Jinx) now has a peering point at NTT Data’s new data centre north of the city.

Through an agreement with exchange operator INX-ZA, NTT Data – previously Dimension Data – has taken the peering point live at its JOH1 data centre in Samrand, near Midrand. The facility has 6 200sq m of rack space and boasts 12MW of IT critical load.

Jinx is Africa’s oldest internet exchange point (IXP) in South Africa. It has been operating since 1996 with 100% uptime throughout that 28-year period.

Like its sister IXPs in Cape Town (Cinx), Durban (Dinx) and Nelson Mandela Bay (NMBinx), the exchanges enable over 350 peers to exchange traffic directly with each other, optimising the flow of data and reducing costs for network operators by avoiding additional routing and costs through upstream transit networks.

‘Significant’

“The go-live of Jinx within JOH1 is also significant in that it’s the latest entry in a very long and successful history between INX-ZA and NTT Data, formerly Internet Solutions and Dimension Data, which led to the establishment of INX points of presence across several data centres and regions to support internet growth in the country,” said Robert Marston, director of infrastructure solutions (data centres) at NTT Data.

The other major player in the INX market in South Africa’s is NAPAfrica, which is owned by the country’s largest data centre operator, Teraco, and is housed at the company’s facilities. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media

