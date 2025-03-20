Former Dimension Data boss joins iOCO board

Nompumelelo Mokou, formerly MD of Dimension Data (now NTT Data) in Southern Africa, has joined the board of iOCO with immediate effect.

Formerly known as EOH Holdings, the JSE-listed IT services group recently changed its name to iOCO, after to its principal operating subsidiary.

According to an iOCO statement Monday, Mokou will chair the JSE-listed IT services group’s audit and risk committee, replacing Rhys Summerton, who exited the role on 14 February to assume the role of joint CEO alongside Dennis Venter.

“Mokou brings a wealth of experience from her distinguished career at Dimension Data since 2016. She was also the chair of the audit committee of the Culture Arts Tourism Hospitality and Sports Seta from 2015 to 2019 and gained her background in finance and auditing at Ernst & Young and Ngubane & Company,” iOCO said in its statement.

iOCO’s audit and risk committee will now comprise of Mokou as chair as well as Andrew Marshall and Veronica Motloutsi. Mokou is a CA and holds an MBA from Stellenbosch University.

Mokou’s former employer, NTT Data, appointed former Accenture MD Amantha Naidoo as its new managing executive for South Africa. She starts in the role on 1 May. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

