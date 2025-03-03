NTT Data appoints new managing executive for South Africa

NTT Data – previously Dimension Data – has appointed Accenture MD Amantha Naidoo as managing executive for South Africa, effective 1 May.

According to a statement on Monday, Naidoo will be responsible for driving NTT Data’s growth and strategy execution in the South African market.

“Her exceptional track record in business transformation, strategic leadership and deep expertise across multiple industries aligns with NTT Data’s vision to offer industry-specific end-to-end solutions, complementing our existing strength in systems integration,” said NTT Data CEO for the Middle East and Africa Alan Turnley-Jones in the statement.

This appointment reflects our commitment to providing dedicated leadership in key growth markets

Naidoo has spent most of her career in consulting, having spent 21 years at Accenture – 10 of which were as South African MD. In her most recent role, she served as an independent digital and business transformation advisor, providing advisory services to various organisations across Africa.

Naidoo holds a BSc (hons) in electrical and electronics engineering from Wits University.

“This appointment reflects our commitment to providing dedicated leadership in key growth markets, while I focus on our strategic expansion across the Middle East and Africa region,” said Turnley-Jones. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

