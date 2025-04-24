Webinar: Discover local and global strategies to enhance your customer experience

According to research by Deloitte Digital, brand leaders have jockeyed for decades to find the price points, marketing messages, sales channels and product features that allowed them to carve out a distinctive market position and durable customer preference. Yet the findings show that when it comes to service, companies have too often tried to be everything to everyone.

The result? All that branding magic gets sucked into the mediocre middle. To overcome this challenge and consistently deliver a differentiated level of customer service, businesses need to align their technologies, communication channels and talent.

This will be the focus of the upcoming webinar, “Explore the Latest Local and Global Strategies to Enhance Your Customer Experience”, which takes place on Thursday, 8 May 2025 at 11am.

Among others, the speakers will discuss key international and local trends in cloud-based business communications and customer experience (CX); how these trends impact customer engagement; finding the balance between automation and human engagement; and available tools and best practices to enhance CX.

The webinar will feature global keynote speaker Dominic Black, director of research services at Cavell, and Christopher Geerdts, MD at BMIT, who will speak about the local market. Kobus van der Westhuizen, founder of Genii Analytics, will be a panellist, while the session will be moderated by Telviva CEO David Meintjes.

Why attend?

Enhance customer engagement by discovering strategies to create more personalised and effective customer interactions.

Stay ahead of the curve by gaining insights into the latest trends shaping the future of business communications globally and in South Africa.

Improve efficiency by learning how the automation of certain business processes results in business benefits.

About the speakers

Dominic Black has worked in the technology and telecommunications sectors for the last decade, producing leading research into UCaaS, mobility, CCaaS and Microsoft Teams markets to support vendors, service providers and managed service providers. Cavell’s work combines extensive industry interviews with enterprise studies and its Channel Insight service to help its clients understand how the market is evolving and adapting, and the best strategies for success.

has worked in the technology and telecommunications sectors for the last decade, producing leading research into UCaaS, mobility, CCaaS and Microsoft Teams markets to support vendors, service providers and managed service providers. Cavell’s work combines extensive industry interviews with enterprise studies and its Channel Insight service to help its clients understand how the market is evolving and adapting, and the best strategies for success. Christopher Geerdts is MD of BMIT, a company that’s been conducting market research and analysis for 35 years to help companies make informed strategy and investment decisions. He helps companies make business sense of emerging IT and telco technologies. His own operational experience derives from 10 years in senior management at MTN and managing two wholesale voice businesses during high-growth phases. His expertise spans market strategies, due diligence, scenario planning, systems thinking and revenue growth strategies. He has interacted with Telviva for over 15 years and understands the business well.

is MD of BMIT, a company that’s been conducting market research and analysis for 35 years to help companies make informed strategy and investment decisions. He helps companies make business sense of emerging IT and telco technologies. His own operational experience derives from 10 years in senior management at MTN and managing two wholesale voice businesses during high-growth phases. His expertise spans market strategies, due diligence, scenario planning, systems thinking and revenue growth strategies. He has interacted with Telviva for over 15 years and understands the business well. Kobus van der Westhuizen is CEO and founder of Trilogy BPO, providing business process outsourcing and DBIT (design, build, innovate and transfer) services in Cape Town. With more than 25 years of experience in the BPO industry, Van der Westhuizen worked with some of the largest global BPO companies in the US and South Africa, mostly in business development and executive roles. Being a serial entrepreneur, he started five companies and sold two over the last 15 years, all in the CX industry. Van der Westhuizen served on the BPeSA board for several years and is an advisory board member of Cape BPO. In 2021, Kobus received a long-service achievement award from Cape BPO, the BPO industry body for the Western Cape, for being instrumental in helping create 54 000 jobs in the BPO sector in South Africa.

is CEO and founder of Trilogy BPO, providing business process outsourcing and DBIT (design, build, innovate and transfer) services in Cape Town. With more than 25 years of experience in the BPO industry, Van der Westhuizen worked with some of the largest global BPO companies in the US and South Africa, mostly in business development and executive roles. Being a serial entrepreneur, he started five companies and sold two over the last 15 years, all in the CX industry. Van der Westhuizen served on the BPeSA board for several years and is an advisory board member of Cape BPO. In 2021, Kobus received a long-service achievement award from Cape BPO, the BPO industry body for the Western Cape, for being instrumental in helping create 54 000 jobs in the BPO sector in South Africa. David Meintjes has been a key internet business player from the start, serving as finance director, commercial director and CEO of UUNet SA – the first commercial ISP in South Africa. After UUNet, he joined software development company Korbitec Holdings as chief operating officer. Meintjes was also the non-executive chairman of Connectnet for a period of 13 years ending in 2019. From January 2010, he took up an operational role in the Telviva business to support its rapid growth phase. Meintjes is a qualified CA who holds a master’s degree in business management from the University of Johannesburg.

About Telviva

Telviva is a market leader in cloud-based communications and strives to enable better quality conversations for businesses through context-driven Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS). Seamlessly integrating voice calls, PBX, videoconferencing, instant messaging, contact centre and business intelligence into one single service, Telviva simplifies collaboration, boosts productivity and enhances customer experiences. Delivered as a managed service, the secure solution integrates with CRMs and other cloud tools, providing historical context for informed interactions. Learn more at www.telviva.co.za.

Read more articles by Telviva on TechCentral

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

Don’t miss: