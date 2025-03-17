Telviva launches Call2Teams: native voice capability in Microsoft Teams

Cloud-based communications specialist Telviva, known for its unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and contact centre-as-a-service (CCaaS) offerings that allow for better-quality conversations, has announced the launch of a South African first-to-market software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that gives businesses native voice capability within their Microsoft Teams environment.

This gives organisations native voice capability within their Teams environment with extended PBX functionality.

Telviva’s Call2Teams seamlessly integrates Microsoft Teams with Telviva’s voice system, offering native voice capability within the Teams environment at a 40% savings compared to using the traditional Microsoft Teams Phone system. The Call2Teams solution eliminates the need for expensive additional voice licences and reduces complex and costly implementation processes.

We intend to be at the forefront of more voice integration in Teams environments in South Africa

According to Rob Lith, chief commercial officer at Telviva, there is strong demand for users to make and receive calls directly in their familiar Teams environment, partly driven by strong hybrid and online collaborative cultures in organisations, and the sheer reach of Microsoft Teams.

According to UC Today, it is estimated that there are more than 280 million monthly active Microsoft Teams users globally. Of those, 12 million have enabled voice. Research firm BMIT has reported that in South Africa there are about 1.3 million monthly active Teams users. Of those, only 51 000 have enabled voice.

“There is no doubt a massive addressable market, and by being first to market, we intend to be at the forefront of more voice integration in Teams environments in South Africa. This will have a significantly positive impact on collaboration and communication from within a single platform,” said Lith. “Our Microsoft-approved solution, with award-winning architecture, is fully compliant with Microsoft’s licensing and security frameworks.”

Rich PBX functionality

Besides the significant 40% savings on traditional Teams Phone licences, the solution offers rich PBX functionality. “This includes our Telviva PBX features such as call transfers and conferences. It was important to bring a solution to the South African market that keeps every action and voice experience within Teams because this enables native interactions, presence and call history, along with strong data protection, user policies, security and compliance with industry regulations that Microsoft 365 provides” he said.

Lith said that one of the benefits of offering a cloud-native SaaS solution to the local market is that it is simple and quick to implement, with very little training required for users. Telviva is offering the solution on two licensing tiers:

Telviva Call2Teams is for Microsoft 365 licences with standard phone system licensing; and

Telviva Call2Teams Go is tailored for Microsoft 365 business options without the need for a phone system licence.

“Telviva’s Call2Teams is beneficial for businesses that want to integrate their existing phone systems with Microsoft Teams to enable complex telephony needs, many of whom require specific telephony features or integrations. Perhaps the most exciting aspect of this launch is that this level of telephony integration can now be done in a cost-effective manner with a seamless transition. It removes the friction preventing genuine and effective collaboration between teams,” he says.

Make, receive and transfer calls directly in Microsoft Teams using Telviva’s voice services, while benefiting from being part of South Africa’s largest cloud free-call community with zero-rated calls to any customer on the Telviva network, including other Telviva-connected Microsoft 365 Teams tenants. Contact us today.

About Telviva

Telviva is a market leader in cloud-based communications and strives to enable better quality conversations for businesses through context-driven unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact centre as a service (CCaaS).

Seamlessly integrating voice calls, PBX, videoconferencing, instant messaging, contact centre and business intelligence into one single service, Telviva simplifies collaboration, boosts productivity and enhances customer experiences. Delivered as a managed service, the secure solution integrates with CRM software and other cloud tools, providing historical context for informed interactions.

