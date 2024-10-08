Bookmarks | Smart TVs are like a ‘digital Trojan horse’ in people’s homes 

These are the articles, videos and more that caught the attention of TechCentral’s editorial team in the past 24 hours.

Smart TVs are like a ‘digital Trojan horse’ in people’s homes: A report by the Center for Digital Democracy has warned that smart TVs and streaming devices are effectively “digital Trojan horses”, gathering extensive personal data for targeted advertising. The report urges US regulators to investigate the connected TV industry’s privacy practices, highlighting risks associated with generative AI, which customises ads in real time. Concerns include potential misuse in pharmaceutical, political and discriminatory advertising amid calls for stricter regulation to protect consumer privacy and prevent manipulation. Read more on Ars Technica . DM

Bose reinvented itself just in time. Now comes the tricky part: Bose, under CEO Lila Snyder, has evolved from a traditional audio brand into a versatile tech leader. After Amar Bose’s 2011 donation to MIT, Bose adapted to industry shifts, excelling in wireless audio and maintaining its noise-cancelling legacy. Now, with unique offerings like beam-forming glasses and small-venue audio systems, Bose remains a standout in personal audio. Read more on Wired (soft paywall). DM

Apple has never had a bigger software year. Here’s how it’s going: Apple’s 2024 software year has been ground-breaking, with major releases like visionOS for Vision Pro and iOS 18, featuring extensive updates. However, there have been delays, such as with Apple Intelligence, and neglect of platforms like HomePod. Issues with bricked devices due to software glitches have marred this progress, though Apple continues to deliver impressive innovations across its expanding ecosystem. Read more on 9to5Mac . DM

A professional’s guide to the iPhone 16 Pro camera: The iPhone 16 Pro camera offers significant upgrades, highlighted by enhanced photo adjustment tools. It now supports 120fps 4K slow-motion recording. The Verge’s Vjeran Pavic tested the new features, finding them adaptable for both personal and professional photography. Read more on The Verge . DM

Microsoft’s AI story is getting complicated: Microsoft is facing growing investor concern over its AI-related expenses, financial reporting changes and reliance on OpenAI. Despite record revenue and high margins, its AI spending surged to US$55.7-billion, which may limit near-term profit growth. Analysts are sceptical about AI revenue impact, while recent reporting shifts obscure Azure’s performance. Additionally, competition and OpenAI’s challenges raise doubts about Microsoft’s AI dominance and valuation. Read more in The Wall Street Journal (hard paywall). DM

Tesla recalls over 27 000 Cybertrucks over laggy reverse cameras: Tesla issued a recall notice for the Cybertruck due to faulty software causing a slow-to-display rear camera feed. It’s the fifth recall for the electric bakkie since Tesla started customer deliveries last November. Other recalls have involved faulty wipers, loose trim and jammed accelerator pedals. More on The Verge . TS

T he Wired AI elections project: More than 60 countries are holding elections in 2024, and Wired has decided to track every instance of AI use regarding each of those campaigns. From dead leaders rising to support their political successors in Indonesia to rapper Eminem endorsing opposition parties in South Africa, this is a smorgasbord of tech-infused political guile. Read more on Wired . NN

An interstellar instrument takes a final bow: The Plasma Science Experiment aboard Nasa’s Voyager 2 spacecraft turns off after 47 years and 24 billion kilometres. They planned for it to fly for four years and to get as far as Jupiter and Saturn. Nasa’s twin Voyager spacecraft have far exceeded their original mission, winging past the outer planets and busting out of our heliosphere, beyond the influence of the sun. More on MIT News . TS

The vegetable that can protect you from cancer: We all know that eating greens is important, but this video gives some important reasons why, while delving into the anti-cancer benefits of broccoli. Watch it on BBC News . NN

Microsoft AI CEO sees long-term memory as key to unlocking future AI experiences: Microsoft last week released a revamped Copilot introducing conversational interactions to its AI suite. At Madrona’s AI Summit held in Seattle last Wednesday, Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman said creating a relationship between humans and AI will unlock enormous value, but AI must first get long-term memories for that to become a reality. Read more on GeekWire . NN