Bookmarks | Firefox at 20 – does Mozilla’s browser still matter?

These are the articles, videos and more that caught the attention of TechCentral’s editorial team in the past 24 hours.

Mozilla’s Firefox browser turns 20. Does it still matter?: As Firefox turns 20, developer Mozilla faces a new tech landscape dominated by giants. Once a disruptor, the browser now champions privacy amid AI and misinformation concerns. Mozilla is eyeing privacy-first ads and ethical AI to stay relevant. But do people care enough to switch browsers? Read more on The Register . DM

How to get started on Bluesky: Bluesky, now topping the app charts, offers a decentralised social media experience as an alternative to X. To get started, users create a profile, enable security settings and explore Discover and Following feeds. Curated lists (starter packs) make it easy to find communities based on interests. Read more on Wired (soft paywall). DM

Nvidia readies Jetson Thor computers for humanoid robots in 2025: Nvidia’s Jetson Thor, set for a 2025 release, aims to support humanoid robots with enhanced AI for better human interaction. Rather than building robots, Nvidia supplies the technology to various manufacturers, including Tesla. With applications across industries like healthcare and manufacturing, humanoid robotics holds vast potential, though widespread production is not expected by 2025. Read more in The Wall Street Journal (hard paywall). DM

Nasa monitors as bus-sized asteroid approaches Earth: The asteroid, named 2024 VX3 had passed 148 000 km from Earth, much closer than the moon’s orbit of approximately 384 400km. Read more in Newsweek . TS

Tesla issues sixth Cybertruck recall in a year: We’ve already posted about a recall previously on Bookmarks. Tesla’s Cybertruck is facing its sixth recall since its launch a year ago. The recall affects 2 431 units. Are owners just beta testers for Elon Musk? More on TechCrunch . TS