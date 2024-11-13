Bookmarks | What if AI doesn’t just keep getting better forever?

These are the articles, videos and more that caught the attention of TechCentral’s editorial team in the past 24 hours.

What if AI doesn’t just keep getting better forever?: Recent reports indicate AI model improvements may be slowing as traditional training methods reach diminishing returns. OpenAI insiders say their upcoming model, Orion, shows less advancement than past upgrades. Former OpenAI researcher Ilya Sutskever suggests we’ve exhausted gains from simply scaling resources and data, and now need new breakthroughs, especially as quality training data becomes scarce. Read more on Ars Technica . DM

Bluesky crosses the 15 million user mark: X rival Bluesky has reached 15 million users, boosted by a surge following the US presidential election. The decentralised platform recently added features like video posting, pinned posts and “anti-toxicity” tools. Although Meta’s Threads remains larger, Bluesky’s unique user-created algorithmic feeds appeal to those seeking an ad-free, customisable experience, propelling it to the top of the iOS app rankings. Read more on The Verge . DM

Who moved this satellite? SkyNet-1A is halfway around the world from where it should be: The UK’s Skynet-1A satellite, inactive since the 1970s, was mysteriously relocated from its original orbital position over East Africa to above the Americas. Evidence suggests the US may have commanded this unexpected move, increasing collision risks. Read more on Gizmodo . DM

Microsoft Edge is trying to forcefully get your Chrome tabs again: Microsoft hasn’t given up on trying to get your Chrome data, as a new update is rolling out that automatically starts Edge and offers to import your Chrome tabs. Annoying for those who don’t use Edge. More on The Verge . TS

AI won’t replace creativity in game development, says Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick: Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick thinks the ongoing AI revolution will not significantly affect the game production industry from an employment or creative standpoint. Although ChatGPT has proven it can write functional game code, Zelnick doesn’t think it can improve game design or make the development process exponentially more efficient. More on TechSpot . TS