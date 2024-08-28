Africa must take its own approach to responsible AI

Artificial intelligence holds significant promise for Africa, with applications spanning key sectors, from agriculture and healthcare to education.

AI can enhance financial inclusion, job creation and public service delivery and contribute to the continent’s economic and social progress. In fact, research by the African Union Development Agency predicts that leveraging AI technology could double Africa’s GDP by 2035.

As AI is developing at a rapid pace, and on a global scale, we need to ensure that this emerging technology can be applied to our continent’s unique realities if we are to realise its true potential.

Several African countries have already started to map out national AI strategies and policies

This means investing in digital skills, expertise and capacity, and fostering research and development to build a viable, sustainable AI ecosystem on home soil.

Importantly, harnessing the benefits of AI in Africa is dependent on a regulatory environment that supports ethical AI use and promotes inclusive digital transformation.

Several African countries – including Rwanda, Egypt, Morocco, Sierra Leone, South Africa and Mauritius – have already started to map out national AI strategies and policies. Furthermore, this year, the Africa Union has endorsed a landmark Continental AI Strategy and African Digital Compact to guide member states in leveraging AI opportunities while mitigating risks to meet the continent’s development ambitions.

This increased focus on AI policy and regulation in Africa aligns with global concerns about AI governance. Notably, the EU recently passed the EU AI Act – the first comprehensive regulation on AI – in which unacceptable AI practices will be strictly prohibited in Europe and the rights of workers and citizens will be protected.

Executive order

In the US, although there is an absence of overarching legislation on AI, states and local governments have begun to sign into law AI-related bills, and President Joe Biden also recently issued an executive order requiring the responsible development and use of AI.

While the African continent can look to the EU and other jurisdictions for best practices, we need to take our own approach to AI regulation. Measures for AI governance are only in their initial stages, and we have unique, multifaceted regional contexts, such as differing cultural values, national development goals and regulatory systems. Careful deliberation and collaboration in AI policymaking can address our specific requirements and challenges.

Stakeholder engagement is critical in developing AI regulatory frameworks, involving governments, non-government organisations, private sector players, civil society and academia. A collaborative approach ensures that regulations are comprehensive and reflective of the collective interests of society.

By sharing best practices and capabilities as African countries, the continent can develop a unified stance on managing AI opportunities and risks. This includes facilitating secure, frictionless cross-border mechanisms that can accelerate innovation and economic growth.

Ethical considerations as well as fundamental human rights should be at the forefront of our AI regulation, ensuring transparency in AI decision-making processes, protecting data privacy and heightening cybersecurity.

Data protection remains a challenge in Africa, with many states lacking robust policies. As data is at the core of AI models, these countries should be encouraged to strengthen data regulatory frameworks as the first step in addressing AI compliance.

Moreover, ramping up digital adoption will ensure everyone on the continent can experience the possibilities of responsibly managed AI. The latest World Bank figures show that only 36% of Africa’s population has access to broadband internet. Prioritising reliable connectivity, establishing more data centres and rolling out cloud computing services will help to support transformative AI applications. Educational initiatives aimed at developing AI literacy and skills among the youth are also essential to build a talent pool that drives local AI solutions.

The continent must develop its own AI regulatory frameworks that reflect its unique context

By creating a strong, fair African-based AI ecosystem, we can ensure its applications are tailored to address our continent’s specific needs, such as empowering marginalised communities and increasing accessibility through local language models.

Already local AI projects are being used in agriculture to predict weather patterns and monitor crops and livestock, which can improve food security. In health, for example, AI-enabled virtual clinics can assist remote communities on the continent with diagnoses and patient care.

In developing and expanding local innovations, we can increase the representation of diverse communities and prevent AI biases generated outside of the region that could lead to discrimination. From a governance perspective, a local AI ecosystem offers better accountability within African jurisdictions rather than tracking and monitoring foreign AI actors.

Pivotal moment

As AI technologies continue to evolve, Africa stands at a pivotal moment in its journey towards economic and social transformation. The continent must develop its own AI regulatory frameworks that reflect its unique context, ensuring that AI deployment is responsible, ethical and beneficial for all. By doing so, Africa can unlock the vast potential of AI, driving innovation and fostering a brighter future for generations to come.

The author, Mosa Thekiso, is acting managing executive for regulatory and public policy, also responsible AI, digital services and platforms regulation, at Vodacom Group

Don’t miss: