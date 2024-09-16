TCS | Rebooting Cell C: Jorge Mendes sets out his strategic plan

Jorge Mendes has been in the hot seat at Cell C for just over a year, and a turnaround at the long-troubled mobile operator is starting to gain traction.

In this episode of the TechCentral Show (TCS), Mendes sits down with TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod for a detailed interview in which he provides an update on what’s happened in the past year at Cell C, paints of a picture of the state of the business today, and sets out what comes next for the mobile operator.

To signal the management team’s intentions, and to declare the business is on a new strategic footing and is in the market for the long term, Cell C recently refreshed its brand identity and signalled its intention to take back market share from its bigger rivals.

In this episode of TCS, Mendes tackles a range of questions, including:

Why he left what seemed to be a plum job at Vodacom to take on the difficult challenge of turning around Cell C;

What went through his mind in the first few days on the job;

Cell C’s plan to recapture the title of third largest mobile operator from Telkom – and to take the fight to MTN and Vodacom;

Why Cell C has struggled to compete, how it accumulated huge amounts of debt and why the new strategy is its best but last chance of success;

The state of Cell C’s finances – and especially its balance sheet – following the recent recapitalisation led by its largest shareholder, Blue Label Telecoms;

His relationship with Blue Label founders and co-CEOs Brett Levy and Mark Levy;

The role of regulatory support, especially in call termination;

Why Cell C handed back the spectrum it secured in the 2022 spectrum auction, and its plans for participation in future auctions;

The role of mobile virtual network operators and wholesale services in Cell C’s recovery plan; and

Cell C’s strategy to capture more of the lucrative contract market.

There’s plenty more in the interview with Mendes – don’t miss the conversation!

