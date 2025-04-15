Lesotho, under US tariff pressure, grants licence to Starlink

Lesotho has granted a licence to Elon Musk’s Starlink to operate a satellite network and provide satellite internet services, the country’s communications authority said on Monday.

The licence granted to Starlink Lesotho will be valid for 10 years, the Lesotho Communications Authority (LCA) said in a statement.

The development comes as Lesotho seeks to engage with the US on reciprocal trade tariffs after it was hit with a 50% tariff, the highest levy on US President Donald Trump’s list of target economies announced earlier this month but later said would temporarily be lowered.

Starlink Lesotho is 100% foreign owned, a factor that should have weighed heavily in a licensing process…

The LCA said the “landmark decision” to grant a licence to Starlink marked “a significant step forward in the country’s digital transformation” and that it underscored “the authority’s unwavering commitment to enabling a competitive, transparent and forward-looking communications sector that fuels economic growth and fosters innovation”.

Trump on 5 March, in an address to the US congress referred to Lesotho as a country “no one has heard of” to laughs from his audience. Lesotho’s foreign minister, Lejone Mpotjoane, later said the remark was “quite insulting”.

Starlink, whose parent company is SpaceX, submitted its licence application in April 2024 but it faced opposition including from civil society groups such as Section 2.

‘Valid objections’

“By proceeding with this decision, the LCA has not only disregarded the valid objections of local stakeholders but has also compromised the integrity and credibility of the regulatory process,” said Section 2 coordinator Kananelo Boloetse.

“Chief among these [objections] was the fact that Starlink Lesotho is 100% foreign owned, a factor that should have weighed heavily in a licensing process that ought to safeguard national interests and promote inclusive local participation.”

Starlink operates in many African countries, but has faced licensing obstacles in places like South Africa and Namibia. — Marafaele Mohloboli, (c) 2025 Reuters

