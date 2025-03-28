Telkom earnings to jump on Swiftnet sale

Telkom’s basic earnings per share will leap by at least 300% on the successful sale of its masts and towers business, Swiftnet, the JSE-listed telecommunications group said on Friday.

Telkom said it expects basic earnings per share to be R15.42/share for the year ended 31 March 2025, up from the reported figure of about R3.85/share in the same 12-month period in 2024.

Headline earnings per share – a closely watched financial metric among South African investors – will rise by 10%.

“Telkom is pleased to advise that parties successfully closed out the sale of Swiftnet on 27 March. The provisional consideration received in cash amounted to R6.575-billion. The increase in reported earnings is mainly due to the profit made on the sale of Swiftnet, a non-recurring item impacting the current-year results,” it said.

The company sold Swiftnet to a consortium led by private equity group Actis and Royal Bafokeng Holdings.

Telkom said it will publish a further trading statement later when it has a “reasonable degree of certainty” as the likely range for “total operations” basic and headline earnings per share. Telkom will publish its annual results in June. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

