TCS+ | Robert Jorge lifts the lid on Openserve’s network

What does it take to build and maintain South Africa’s largest wholesale telecommunications network? Robert Jorge, chief network officer at Openserve, unpacks what is involved in this episode of TechCentral’s TCS+.

In the latest in a five-part series of interviews with Openserve executives – you can find the other episodes in the series here – Jorge shares what is involved in building a modern telecoms network and how the company makes the technology decisions it does.

Jorge unpacks:

What sets the Openserve network apart from other networks in South Africa;

What the network looks like – from fibre to the home to national backhaul routes to international subsea cables;

How Openserve’s network teams measure success – including a look at how the company measures reliability and how it achieves high availability through network design principles;

The project to remove legacy copper infrastructure – which is outdated, expensive and prone to theft – from the Openserve network;

The impact of load shedding and load reduction on the company’s infrastructure, and what it has done to cope with unreliable electricity supply; and

What advances in technology mean for the future of the Openserve network – and what this means for businesses and consumers.

It is a fascinating discussion – do not miss it!

